ROAD TEST: Calling on all pilots

FOUR-door luxury performance coupés can be a difficult genre to work out sometimes. Turning a regular luxury sedan into an Autobahn blitzing sports car like the Mercedes S-Class AMG or Bentley Flying Spur is easy to work out, but four-door coupés, they’re a different thing.

Essentially I look at them the same way as one would an executive jet. You want individual seats, your own piece of space and a feeling of luxury, speed and quality. Except unlike a Lear jet, you actually want to be up front, in the cockpit and in control.

A great example of this was the Aston Martin Rapide, but an even better example which I recently got my hands on for a few days, is the Rapide S. This is not a business class lounge, it’s a pukka sports car with 410kW and 620Nm. It bolts to 100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds and goes on to a top end of 306km/h. It is rear-wheel drive of course, meaning that you can launch out of corners with the accuracy of an acrobatic pilot but if you want to put it into dynamic mode then the back end will step out and you can enjoy an elegant powerslide (this is still an Aston Martin after all) before getting back on the power. Fortunately it is also a full automatic too, so you get none of the clunkiness of the Sportshift box that you get in the Vantage models.

The whole time that V12 could shame a large percussion section of the local philharmonic. The exhaust too provides a superb soundtrack although these days you can get something similar from a Mercedes A45 AMG. Even the sound created by the BMW i8 hybrid electric supercar is likely to be similar, although that is of course going to be completely fake.

ASTON MARTIN RAPIDE S WE LIKE: Styling, rear swan doors, interior quality, performance

WE DISLIKE: Revised grille, dated interior appointments, infotainment system

VERDICT: The ultimate executive jet

Back to this business of four-door coupes. Most of the luxury marques have a plan for a coupé or an SUV, or even both. Lamborghini has its SUV concept to ensconce four passengers, Bentley already has its Flying Spur and Maserati has its Quattroporte with the Levante SUV to join the line-up soon. Aston even has an SUV in the pipeline which will see the return of the Lagonda name.

Then there is Porsche, which in many ways has the closest competitor to the Rapide S in the Panamera Turbo. Granted, the Porsche is not as pretty, although I am not a fan of that huge newly expanded front grille on the Rapide, but the Panamera is a true sports car. It handles like any other Porsche and where the weight of the Aston will have your mind racing through the laws of physics in a tight hairpin, the Porsche is so sure footed that you will even be able to take in the scenery ahead of you.

There is, though, one major difference and not surprisingly it is reflected in the price. The Panamera Turbo S is part of a mass production machine, the Aston still has lots of hands working away to handcraft the engine, to stitch up the leather and so on. It is why you pay over R3m for the Aston. Labour costs can be quite expensive, don’t you know?

It creates a different ambience in the cabin, one where you feel as though you are in something really special, a unique club with an exclusive membership. I don’t mean all that James Bond stuff either, I mean just the knowledge that on the other side of the world someone created this car and, if you went through the whole ordering process, then they created it just for you.

TECH SPECS ENGINE

Type:All alloy, 48-valve V12 petrol

Capacity: 5,935cc

Power: 410kW at 6,750r/min

Torque: 620Nm between 5,500r/min

TRANSMISSION

Type: Six-speed Touchtronic II autoDRIVETRAIN

Type: Rear wheel drive

BRAKES

Type: Ventilated discs front and rear

Traction Aids: ABS, EBD, BA, TC, ESC

PERFORMANCE (Claimed)

0-100km/h: 4.9 seconds

Top Speed: 306km/h

Fuel Consumption (combined): 14.3l/100km

Emission: 332g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

Full leather upholstery, glass switches, electrically operated front seats, heated seats, multiple airbags, climate control, cruise control, infotainment system, Bang and Olufsen 1,000w sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, umbrella, iPod and aux connections, multifunction steering wheel, park distance control.

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Three-year/unlimited km

Maintenance Plan: Three-year/unlimited km

Price: R3m Lease*: R63,741 per month

**at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

It is a very romantic notion but one which serves brands like Aston, Bentley and Ferrari very well. If it is simply a performance rush you are after then you could buy a superbike, or even a Subaru STi. The Rapide S is a piece of automotive art, a piece of history. Even opening those rear swan doors provides a sense of occasion and you could easily picture the door being opened for you outside a casino in Monte Carlo or arriving at the New Year’s Eve Ball in Vienna. At the same time though, this is a true sports car with space for your weekend luggage and the kids. I am not convinced that you would want to put the kids in those two sculpted rear seats, but you could.

It provides four-seater practicality combined with true supercar performance and with the exception of the revised grille, it is a great looker too ( I am assured, by the way, that with a number plate on the front, the grille’s girth looks somewhat reduced).

There is simply no point in trying to justify the four-door performance coupé segment. It exists and it exists for those who need it or simply want it. The Rapide S is quite rightly the segment flagship and, like the executive jet, it is designed to take you places in more ways than one.