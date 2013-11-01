BUYERS GUIDE: Leisure Bakkies — Nissan Navara

The Nissan Navara is more of a pick-up in the American sense than a bakkie. Many of those you see on the roads are clearly lifestyle vehicles with massive chrome wheels and low profile rubber. This is not surprising when you see that large and aggressive facade with a huge chrome grille surround, chromed wing mirrors and masses of presence.

This lifestyle factor is bolstered by a very comfortable interior with armchair style seats for people from Texas and plenty of convenience features. The Navara was one of the first of the genre to feature cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel and a decent factory fitted audio system.

Nissan Navara Price: R355,900-R610,000

Our pick of the range: 2.4 dCi 4x4 LE AT

Engine: 2,488cc turbo diesel

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Power: 140kW at 4,000r/min and 400Nm at 2,000r/min

Performance: Not supplied

Economy: 91/100km





Then of course there is the easy switch to four-wheel drive courtesy of a dial in the centre console and if you opt for the 4l V6 petrol version then you get a GTi beating 198kW! The ride is one of the most comfortable in its class and even storage has been well thought through making the Navara one of our favourites.