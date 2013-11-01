Life / Motoring

BUYERS GUIDE: Leisure Bakkies — Nissan Navara

01 November 2013 - 13:57 PM
The Nissan Navara is more of a pick-up in the American sense than a bakkie. Many of those you see on the roads are clearly lifestyle vehicles with massive chrome wheels and low profile rubber. This is not surprising when you see that large and aggressive facade with a huge chrome grille surround, chromed wing mirrors and masses of presence.

This lifestyle factor is bolstered by a very comfortable interior with armchair style seats for people from Texas and plenty of convenience features. The Navara was one of the first of the genre to feature cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel and a decent factory fitted audio system.

Nissan Navara

    Price: R355,900-R610,000
    Our pick of the range: 2.4 dCi 4x4 LE AT
    Engine: 2,488cc turbo diesel
    Transmission: Six-speed auto
    Power: 140kW at 4,000r/min and 400Nm at 2,000r/min
    Performance: Not supplied
    Economy: 91/100km

Then of course there is the easy switch to four-wheel drive courtesy of a dial in the centre console and if you opt for the 4l V6 petrol version then you get a GTi beating 198kW! The ride is one of the most comfortable in its class and even storage has been well thought through making the Navara one of our favourites.

