VRROOM WITH A VIEW: Things of beauty also need an update

FOR the past two months, I’ve had the great pleasure of looking after Business Day’s magazine supplement, Wanted, while its editor, Gary Cotterell, took a well-deserved sabbatical after nearly 10 years at the helm.

I think it went okay. I’ve been writing about stuff I can’t afford for years — it all started when this column spluttered into life in the late, lamented Weekender, in 2006, with a review, if I remember correctly, of a BMW 130i, a car I described as fantastic to drive and pretty awful to look at.

Eight years is a long time, and never more so in the world of motoring. There is much to read into in that first review — the 130i is a car they could never contemplate making today. Naturally aspirated, large-displacement motors are now the preserve of the stratospherically wealthy, who can afford a 6l V12 Aston Martin. Certainly, BMW can’t afford buyers of the 1-Series, of all things, to be a cost to the company’s European Union carbon balance sheet.

These days, the 1-Series is an all-turbocharged affair, the six-cylinder motor is gone in all but the top of the range, and with it that wonderful noise BMWs used to make.

It’s the way of the world and, with petrol at R13/l, I suspect that, for many, environmental concerns probably take second place to the sheer cost of running a car. There’s no point worrying too much about all this miserliness.

But caretaking the pages of Wanted has reminded me that while wealthy people operate in an interesting and very beautiful world, they’re often not too keen on this conspicuous consumption thing, something I’ve found to be the preserve of the newly wealthy. In the world of expensive cars, especially large sedans, conservatism rules the roost, a result, one has to assume, of their buyers wanting the absolute best in automotive technology, all the while being careful not to shout about it too loudly.

The Germans, with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at the forefront, have always been at the vanguard of ice-cool, technologically advanced and under-the-radar luxury. The new S-Class, which I drove recently in Canada, keeps the conservative line going.

Audi’s A8 is so very buttoned-up that, apart from its size, from the outside it is almost indistinguishable from the A4 and the A6.

BMW’s 7-Series, while a distinctly different-looking car from, say, the 5-Series, still sports a starched shirt.

But it’s the Brits who’re doing things slightly differently. The Range Rover, once a conservative box, is now rakish and sports interesting LED running lights and design flourishes. Flourishes! In a Range Rover! I have yet to drive the monarch of Solihull, but its looks offend my old-money sensibilities. It is, you know, so awfully vulgar. It’s the automotive equivalent of talking about money in polite company.

And in the large-sedan world, Jaguar’s XJ remains an outlier, perpetually forgotten in the long shadow of the German trio. It’s far from being new, of course, but it’s interesting to have driven one in the light of the most advanced car I have ever driven, the new S-Class.

The Jaguar is still uniquely interesting to look at. "Yo! Gangster!" opined the kids walking home from school in Joburg the other day. I’m not sure it has a bushel under which to hide its light, to be honest, and I don’t think it cares either.

It is a deliberately aggressive design, which is generally continued inside, where obvious references from the worlds of aviation and yachting hold forth. I’ve seldom driven a car this "old" — it was released in 2009 — that still attracts as many glances in the traffic, often from people driving entirely sensible German cars.

And therein lies the problem. The Jaguar, magnificent to look at and rather a pleasure to drive, feels decidedly dated too. It sports a touch screen that would have been fine in 2006 but now feels like an old Nokia in the company of iPhones. It looks dated in the extreme and the functionality is pretty woeful.

For such a large car, space up front isn’t brilliant either.

Another blow against the Jaguar is the quality of some of the fittings inside. Compared with the Germans, Jaguar’s budgets must be minuscule.

The plastics often feel cheap and — there’s no nice way to say this — it also kind of rattles and shakes over harsh surfaces.

Jaguar used to offset these problems by being cheaper than the Germans and much more interesting to look at. But the XJ is no longer cheap.

I drove the range-bottoming 3l V6, which is yours for R1.08m. At that price point, the Germans also come into play — the A8 is available for less than R1m, in fact, although, in the Audi way, it would scarcely come equipped with wheels at that price.

The Jaguar, therefore, has to make up for its failings by being the most powerful of the range-bottomers, which it is by a bit, and in its drive.

The XJ, as a result of how it is made and the use of lightweight metals, still feels like the lightest of the bunch.

In fact, it feels really very agile given its size. Add decent steering and a good rear-drive chassis and you have a car that truly belies its size and feels almost fun when the road gets twisty.

In terms of its technological and interior failings, this is clearly not a problem for the many Chinese buyers of the XJ. The company has certainly tapped into something in China that enjoys a more interesting car visually. But in markets where conservatism rules, where showing off one’s wealth is not so common, Jaguar will need to up its game in the next version of this car, all the while keeping the exterior edgy and interesting.

On the latter I have no doubt they will succeed. In Ian Callum, Jaguar has a genius of a head designer responsible for the Aston DB9 and the new F-Type (more on which next week). But the computer stuff? Well, I imagine the bulk of the work was done for the Range Rover. High time, then, for Jaguar to get its hands on it, because the XJ’s command systems feel two generations behind. And the wealthy won’t like that at all, no mater how pretty the car is.