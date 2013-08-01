TECHNOLOGY: The future — and it happens today

LAST week I wrote about the international launch of the new S-Class from Mercedes-Benz in Toronto, Canada, and mentioned the plethora of technology. This week I shall describe some of the systems that the flagship from the Stuttgart manufacturer offers.

Many of the Assist facilities may sound familiar as some were fitted to the previous generation of the S-Class; however, each one has undergone a significant upgrade, improving both the safety and driver support.

The sensory system that feeds information to the processors in the new generation is remarkable, starting with a Stereo Multi-Purpose Camera (SMPC) mounted behind the windscreen close to the rear view mirror.

This camera has two "eyes" that produce a 3D view of the area up to 50m front of the vehicle while simultaneously monitoring the overall situation up to 500m ahead.

This enables the camera to provide data to the processor, which with intelligent algorithms performs a visual evaluation of the 3D information in 6D vision which detects and carries out spatial classification of vehicles ahead, crossing your path or approaching from the opposite direction. It also "sees" pedestrians, traffic signs and road markings.

Apart from this camera the car also bristles with radar sensors. At the front there are two short range detectors and one long range detector with medium range capability as well.

There are two short range detectors on the sides and at the rear and a multimode radar at the rear. These detectors work in conjunction with the SMPC. Add a front mounted long range infrared sensor and you will start to realise that this car is entering a new motoring dimension.

Night View Assist Plus was demonstrated by means of a simulator and was impressive. Utilising infrared sensors the system allows the detection of both pedestrians and animals on unlit roads at speeds above 60km/h.

When detected the night vision image is automatically displayed in the instrument cluster with colour highlighting of relevant objects.

If a pedestrian is detected in the warning zone, they are flashed several times via a spotlight function housed in an integrated module in the headlights. This warns the pedestrian of the vehicle’s approach; if an animal is detected the spotlight is suppressed to eliminate startle reaction.

With the addition of that long range infrared sensor in the radiator grille, the distance for pedestrian detection is extended to 160m and animals to 100m.

Also on the simulator I experienced the Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, another aid to make night driving safer for both you and other motorists. Gone is the dipped beam as we know it; this time the S-Class runs on full beam permanently, but with an extremely innovative system to prevent blinding other motorists.

The system senses a vehicle ahead or approaching and a mechanism in the headlamp masks a section of the LED headlight’s cone of light so that other road users are not aware of the high beam and are not dazzled. This, of course, is a fully automatic function.

While on the subject of lighting, it is the first vehicle in the world that does not use any light bulbs at all. The job is done with LEDs — almost 500 of them, of which 300 are used on illumination in the cabin.

From the simulator it was onto the road, or rather the runway at Muskoka Airfield for further experiences of the onboard assistance systems. Without a doubt one of the most impressive and demonstrative was the Magic Body Control. This is available as an option on the eight-cylinder models only and has to be experienced to be believed.

All models in the S-Class range are fitted with the proven air suspension and in conjunction with this, the processor and the SMPC, the road 15m ahead is scanned and a precise image of the contours is fed back.

The car thinks ahead and suspension is adjusted to meet the undulations resulting in the feeling that the road has been smoothed out.

The difference between active and inactive on this assist programme is remarkable, and during development the engineers nicknamed the system the magic carpet, an apt description.

I have described just a few of the assist systems on the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class; next week I will bring even more insight into the array of new technology.