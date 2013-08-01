RALLYING: Dakar involvement

South Africa’s involvement in the Dakar Rally continues to grow, not only in terms of competitors, but also as regards the specialised racing vehicles being built in local facilities.

Toyota SA has been involved very successfully with the Hilux, built in Gauteng, for the past two years, finishing third in 2012 and second this year.

Before that Nissan SA was the source of racing Hardbody pick-up trucks, built in Rosslyn, for this famous race, which will be staged for the 35th time in January. The sixth edition of the race to be run in South America kicks off on January 5, and will include a leg through Bolivia for the first time.

Now Ford is taking up the challenge with two Ranger pick-ups built to the highest standards in Pietermaritzburg by Neil Woolridge Racing, admittedly with input from Ford engineers and the specialist RalliArt team in France, which made its name with numerous successes with Mitsubishi Pajeros.

Toyota announced its team last week and Ford unveiled its challenger on Monday. The Imperial Toyota Team will again have former Dakar winner, Giniel de Villiers, of Stellenbosch, and his German co-driver, Dirk von Zitzewitz, in its lead car, with Dakar newcomer Leeroy Poulter sharing the second Hilux with Rob Howie, who was the co-driver for current SA champion Duncan Vos previously.

It is expected about seven other SA-built Hiluxes will be in the field, along with the official two entries.

Team Ford Racing’s lead car will be crewed by Argentinians Lucio Alvarez and Ronnie Graue, who previously raced SA-built Toyota Hiluxes with success. The second Ranger will be crewed by 2011 SA Cross Country Champions Chris Visser and co-driver Japie Badenhorst, who will be making their debut in the event.