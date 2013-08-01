MOTOR SPARES: Aussie joins Hyundai WRC

CHAMP — Hyundai Motorsport has added a third name to its test driver line-up with confirmation that Australian World Rally Championship driver Chris Atkinson will be part of the team’s testing programme for 2013.

The 33-year-old Atkinson will be behind the wheel of the i20 WRC for the first time next week in a private test session. He will support the main test drivers Juho Hänninen and Bryan Bouffier at selected tests during the remainder of the year.

An experienced member of the WRC community, Atkinson has thorough knowledge of all the events and terrains featured in the series. He is also the reigning FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Champion.

General joins the AA

AID — General Motors South Africa (GMSA) has joined forces with SA’s largest roadside assistance organisation; the Automobile Association (AA) to provide roadside assistance and related services for owners and drivers of Chevrolet, Opel and Isuzu vehicles.

The new GM Assist programme, which went into effect on July 1, will see GMSA take advantage of the AA’s offerings to give a free service to owners and drivers of all GM products which are still covered by the company’s new vehicle warranty of five-years/120,000km.

Cars in the Park time

SHOW — On Sunday Cars in the Park celebrates its 34th year as Africa’s biggest vintage and classic vehicle show in Africa. The event, organised by the Pretoria Old Motor Club and hosted by Zwartkops Raceway, will once again feature a breathtaking selection of cars and bikes built before 1985.

More than 102 clubs from across SA will showcase about 3,000 vehicles.

The day promises a fun-filled time for the whole family, which includes a safe kids’ entertainment and play area, and a Market on the Track with more than 100 stalls featuring a variety of food, arts and crafts.

Gates open at 8am and entrance is R60 per person, under-12s are free.

Avis scores with customers

SATISFACTION — Avis Rent a Car has recorded its highest yet Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) score from market researchers MRM Support. At a record high 91.8, the company attributes this increase to a dedication to customer service in all facets of its business.