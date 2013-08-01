INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Star performer in pre-owned market

GIVEN the vast number of vehicles, the maturity of the pre-owned market and the level of competition in some overseas markets, it is always interesting to see what is proving popular on international forecourts.

According to the team at Motor Trader in the UK, the top choice in the current used car market is the Audi A1 subcompact hatchback, winner of the magazine’s first Used Car of the Year award.

The award is a new category added to the annual Motor Trader Awards, and all used cars on sale in 2012 were eligible.

The magazine invited key stakeholders, including trade guides, auction houses and retailers, to nominate the cars that had impressed them most based on key criteria such as customer desirability and residual value performance.

These nominations were then condensed into a shortlist from which the judges were asked to vote for an overall winner.

Commenting on the award, the magazine’s editor Curtis Hutchinson said: "The A1 gave dealers an all-new entry model to pitch into the premium compact hatchback sector — it opened up a whole new customer base for Audi and proved to be an immediate success.

The fact that it demands no compromises on quality versus the bigger Audis has worked in favour of its residuals, meaning that its desirability on the used market has since proved to be every bit as strong. It’s a worthy winner of our first used award."

Richard Starkey, used car development manager for Audi UK, added: "We’re pleased with how the A1 is performing — the market has embraced it as a fully-fledged Audi in condensed form, and that’s reflected in its residuals and in the level of new and used demand."