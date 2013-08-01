INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Owning a car is all in its appeal

IT MAY seem a little obvious, but the most appealing vehicles tend to remain on dealer forecourts for shorter periods, command higher transaction prices and are more likely to create owner loyalty when they are ultimately traded-in.

This is according to results of the JD Power 2013 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (Apeal) Study in the US which has just been released.

The Apeal study examines how gratifying a new vehicle is to own and drive, based on owner evaluations of 77 vehicle attributes. The study is used extensively by manufacturers worldwide to help them design and develop more appealing vehicles and by consumers to help them in their purchase decisions.

The study is based on responses gathered between February and May 2013 from more than 83,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2013 model-year cars and pick-ups who were surveyed after the first 90 days of ownership. The study complements the Initial Quality Study (IQS), which focuses on problems experienced by owners in the first 90 days of ownership.

The study, which JD Power says serves as the industry benchmark for new vehicle appeal, has been completely redesigned for 2013. Now in its 18th year, it has been updated to better measure the appeal of today’s vehicles, particularly with respect to the new technologies and features now being offered.

Owners evaluate their vehicle across the 77 attributes, which roll up into an overall score on a 1,000-point scale.

The study finds that manufacturers are able to charge more for vehicles with higher Apeal. Owners of vehicles with a score of 100 points or higher than the segment average typically spend at least more on their new vehicle than do owners of vehicles with a score of at least 100 points lower than the segment average.

Similarly, vehicles with scores at least 100 points higher than the segment average remain on dealer forecourts an average of three days less than vehicles with scores at least 100 points below the segment average.

"Appealing vehicles are simply good news for both consumers and car makers," said David Sargent, vice-president of global automotive at JD Power. "Even within the same vehicle segment, consumers are willing to spend substantially more on vehicles that they find attractive, provide the performance and utility they are looking for and have well executed interiors.

These vehicles also sell more quickly."

Analysing some of the results of previous years’ studies highlights the impact of Apeal on customer loyalty. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of owners whose vehicle achieved a score at least 100 points above the segment average repurchase the same brand the next time they shop for a new car, compared with just 55% of those whose vehicle scored at least 100 points below the segment average.

"One percentage point of loyalty is worth tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars to car makers," said Sargent. "These companies are fighting for every last customer, and it is clear that appealing products remain the key to achieving this."

Volkswagen Group received the highest number of segment awards of all corporations included in the study for the Audi Allroad, Porsche Boxster, Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Golf GTI and VW Passat.

Chevrolet receives the highest number of segment awards of any brand for the Avalanche, Sonic and Volt models, all of which also received awards in 2012.

Ford and Nissan brands each receive two model awards: Ford, for the F-250/F-350 Super Duty pick-up and Mustang; Nissan, for the Armada and Murano. Also receiving awards are the BMW 5 Series, Buick Encore, Dodge Charger, Fiat 500, Honda Odyssey, Kia Soul, Land Rover Range Rover, Lexus LS, Lincoln MKZ, Mazda CX-5 and Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

Range Rover achieved the highest Apeal score of any model in the industry in 2013, which marks the first time a model outside the large premium car segment has done so. Porsche is the highest-ranked nameplate for a ninth consecutive year.

There is of course a great deal of psychology to the answers given by consumers in the Apeal study. Often people have a certain level of expectation depending on the brand, or a specific item of equipment and it is important to try to ascertain that level of expectation.

Some of the main things which arise relate to fuel economy, styling and entertainment systems and the level of expectation for these items is almost the same in SA as it is in the US.

The company behind the survey had a few words of advice, firstly pointing out that it is important that consumers have realistic expectations about the fuel economy of their vehicle, and remember that the mileage ranges listed on the window sticker are merely estimates, in SA based on European cycle figures and tests. Your actual fuel consumption will vary due to many factors, including weather conditions, altitude, driving style, tyre inflation and the overall condition of your vehicle.

Also, before you buy a vehicle, ask the salesperson to demonstrate all of the audio, communication, entertainment and navigation features on the vehicle. In particular, have the salesperson assist you in pairing and connecting your wireless devices to the vehicle’s audio and communication system to make sure that it all works correctly.

Also, although exterior styling is an important part of a new vehicle’s appeal for many consumers, consider all aspects of a vehicle to ensure it meets your needs. You want to enjoy your vehicle ownership for many years, not just for a few months.