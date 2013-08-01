INTERNATIONAL MOTORSPORT: Dull not on the menu

THE Hungarian Grand Prix, usually one of the most boring events on the calendar, provided an extremely entertaining race from the green lights to the chequered flag. Saturday’s qualifying resulted in a very surprised Lewis Hamilton snatching pole position for Mercedes from under the nose of Sebastian Vettel in the Red Bull.

The young Englishman really did not believe that he would achieve such a good result. The feeling was that the Mercedes would, as usual, have excellent pace for qualifying but would soon battle with rear tyre degradation during the race.

Well, it appears that the new tyres from Pirelli have changed that situation and Hamilton was able to set the pace for all 70 laps and take his first victory for Mercedes since joining the team at the start of this season.

Kimi Raikkonen held off the charging Vettel to hold onto second spot with the German taking third. Raikkonen’s Lotus team mate, Romain Grosjean, had a pretty torrid time of it despite being the man who harried the leaders in the first half of the race until his drive-through penalty. The stewards deemed that he had gained an advantage when he ran off the track while fighting with Jenson Button’s McLaren and the Ferrari of Fernando Alonso.

My personal view was that the penalty was a little harsh as those he was challenging had no objection to the result of the incident. His collision with Button later in the race resulted in a 20-second penalty for the young Frenchman, which made no difference to his final sixth position.

Alonso struggled with pace and neither his nor Felipe Massa’s Ferrari were able to challenge at the sharp end of the field. Alonso was investigated for using Kers outside of the demarcated zones and the stewards found that this had happened due to an oversight by the team which had failed to switch the device to race mode. This meant that Alonso had no idea of the starting and finishing points of the two DRS zones, but the findings were that as this was a team error the team would receive a €15,000 fine and not the driver.

One driver who deserves credit has to be Mark Webber who had a very traumatic qualifying session with failures of both the Kers unit and the gearbox of his Red Bull. Webber was very vocal following the session and he really has experienced a very difficult season. His answer was to take his car from tenth on the grid to a very solid fourth spot and more valuable points on the championship table.

Now we are into the summer recess and will only be back on track at the awesome Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, on August 25.

Meanwhile, Sauber team owner Peter Sauber remains confident his team will be on the F1 grid for many years to come. It was early in July when Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenbom confirmed that the team were struggling financially after the story arose just before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The news that leaked at that time was that lead driver, Nico Hulkenberg, had not received his pay for several weeks. It appears that the sponsorship gods have smiled on the Hinwill-based outfit in the form of Russian investors, but there appear to be some problems.

The rumour mill is suggesting that the new investors — the Investment Cooperation International Fund, the State Fund of Development of North-West Russia Federation and the National Institute of Aviation Technologies — may request the removal of Kaltenbom.

This would not be a popular move and it looks as though they are very keen to bring in a Russian driver. The driver, Sergey Sirotkin, is a relative unknown who is currently competing in Formula Renault 3.5 and is likely to be fast-tracked into F1. He is just 17 years old but the backers are very keen to see him enter the F1 arena sooner rather than later.

There is apparently a development programme to prepare him to be a race driver for the 2014 season.

Interesting that the head of the National Institute of Aviation Technologies is also a Sirotkin, one Oleg… and perhaps that has some bearing on the move to place his inexperienced 17-year-old son into the F1 field… but surely not!