INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH: Four takes centre stage

THE launch of the first models of what will be a comprehensive 4 Series range has opened a new world to BMW as it fights to maintain its hard-won leadership in the global luxury car market. I had the chance to driving the 435i model on the highways and twisty byways of Portugal and at the Estoril race circuit and the newcomer made a positive impression.

This fourth generation of the sporty mid-size BMW coupe, now known as the 4 Series, provides a sub-brand within the BMW ambit that can be leveraged in the sales and marketing environment and which can take on its rivals, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus.

The line-up is based loosely on 3 Series running gear, but the newcomer is larger and far more imposing. The car is 26mm longer, 43mm wider and 16mm lower than the previous 3 Series coupe, with the typical BMW short overhangs giving it a potent, hunkered down look.

The re-engineering has also resulted in the centre of gravity being 500mm lower which is beneficial for roadholding and handling. The weight is balanced at the optimum 50:50 between front and rear wheels.

The wheelbase has been extended too, going out by 50mm, which has the benefit of providing more interior and luggage space. The two, sunken rear seats are certainly useable and not of the 2+2 variety, with reasonable legroom, although headroom is somewhat limited. Luggage space too is reasonable for this type of car, with a cargo net to prevent things sliding around.

The 4 Series has been four years in the planning and production preparation phases. There will be petrol and diesel engine options, including 435i, 428i, 420i, 430d and 420d.

Power output ranges from 135kW to 225kW and goes to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or seamless eight-speed automatic transmission. The 435i and 428i will go on sale in October while the 420i and 420d variants will arrive early in 2014. No decision has been made as to whether or not the six-cylinder 430d will come to SA.

At this stage BMW SA is indicating the range will start from about R450,065 for the 420i.

In typical BMW fashion there are a number of trim and equipment packages — Sport Line, Luxury Line, Modern Line and M-Sport, with the latter offering optional suspension and braking components, while an M-Performance package, which includes increased engine power, will be available later. Power improvement will range from 12kW for the 420d to 25kW and 50Nm more for the 435i.

An M4 ultra high performance coupe will be launched after the next generation M3 sedan is introduced. An X4 SUV is also in the pipeline, but this will not be linked to the 4 Series range and is likely to have the sporty overtones of the rakishly-styled X6.

A prominent feature of the 4 Series are the boomerang-style air breathers located behind the front wheel arches, which improve aerodynamic air flow and draw hot air from the brakes out of the wheel housings.

There are also small inlets on either side of the front apron grill which are known as Air Curtains and provide aerodynamic benefits by reducing turbulence around the front wheel, thereby improving fuel economy, which is now a vital aspect of car design and engineering.

The interior has neatly integrated trim surfaces and materials with ergonomically placed instruments and controls. Fit and finish is outstanding and there is a quality aura as one opens the door.

The BMW ConnectedDrive system has been further upgraded and improved for the 4 Series and the company claims it to be a benchmark.

It includes a new generation navigation system which I found easy to operate while a heads-up display of useful data proved valuable when negotiating the narrow and twisty roads on the first day of the test drive.

The overall impression is that this is a well developed and well conceived range of cars that certainly lived up to the launch slogan: "Designed to be driven". We only got to drive the range-topping 435i on the launch route, which totalled about 350km on public roads and a morning session on the Estoril circuit.

All the launch models were silver metallic with oxblood-coloured leather seats and were of Sport Line specification with the eight-speed automatic transmission. As with most performance cars there is a choice of suspension and steering response settings, in this case consisting of Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport, with Sport+ available with the Sport Line and M-Sport packages.

The overriding impression was of extreme comfort. The way the engineers have blended exceptional ride comfort with leech-like roadholding and responsive handling is amazing. The interior was quiet, comfortable and spacious, so driving was enjoyable, despite the narrow, twisting roads.

This range of sleek and imposing coupes will be welcomed by BMW aficionados. It has moved away from being a coupe version of the 3 Series and deserves to be a range on its own.