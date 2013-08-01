INDUSTRY NEWS: Used marketplace gets virtual boost

IT HAS not taken retired Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) head Jeff Osborne long to get back into the automotive business.

Osborne, who retired as RMI CEO at the end of June after 12 years in this position, has been contracted by Gumtree in the US, which is owned by eBay Inc, to launch a new online automotive product for motor dealers in SA. It will enable dealers to bulk upload vehicles for sale on the Gumtree site and then track the leads.

Osborne, who was involved in many innovative developments in the RMI during his tenure as CEO, says that Gumtree is SA’s largest online classified site and attracts 1.4-million unique visits each month from desktops and 1.5-million visits from mobiles.

About 400,000 of these visits are searching for cars and online shopping is now the predominant method used by consumers looking to buy a vehicle, according to Osborne. "The online electronic age is upon us in no uncertain terms."

Approximately 160,000 vehicles are displayed monthly on Gumtree so it is a virtual showroom for buyers looking to buy cars, commercial vehicles or motorcycles.

Osborne, a life-long motorman and car enthusiast, predicted that the used car market in SA will continue to grow as new car prices rise against the weaker rand and the price gap between new and used vehicles widens. He said that year-to-date growth in the used car market was at 10.5% at the end of June this year compared to mid-year in 2012.

"The consumer benefits from the value to be found in used cars and nowadays also have access to fixing running costs with a choice of various extended warranties, service and maintenance plans. This reality has resulted in the shortage of certain high demand cars, but all this notwithstanding I believe demand will increasingly be driven by online sales and shopping," says Osborne.