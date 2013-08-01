INDUSTRY NEWS: There’s value to be had

VEHICLE risk intelligence company TransUnion’s second quarter 2013 Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) dropped to a six-year low at -2.5% for used vehicles. The VPI, which tracks vehicle price inflation for new and used passenger vehicles, saw its third successive deflationary quarter for used cars.

The VPI is calculated from data received by the company on monthly sales returns from thousands of dealers throughout the country as well as vehicle financing registrations from all of the major banks and vehicle finance houses.

The used passenger vehicle market last experienced multiple consecutive deflationary quarters in 2008-2009. However, the last price inflation drop below -1% was in the third quarter of 2006. At that time, the used vehicle market was in the midst of an unprecedented run of eight consecutive quarters of negative inflation.

In contrast, the latest VPI indicated that new car inflation is trending upwards and reached its highest level, 3%, since the second quarter of 2011. New car inflation had been holding relatively steady between 2% to 2.5% for more than a year.

According to TransUnion Auto senior vice-president Mike von Höne, the slight increase in new vehicle inflation has come about despite some manufacturers having introduced replacement models at lower prices than previous generation derivatives. In some instances, this was done to enhance the competitiveness of certain models against others in their categories.

Given the recent decline in the rand and in the absence of any significant rand recovery, it is likely that the current upward trend in new car inflation will continue.

"Despite the relatively good growth in the market volumes for new cars so far this year, affordability appears to be playing a greater role in consumers’ buying decisions," said Von Honë.

"With the continued low interest rates and excellent incentives manufacturers are offering on new vehicles, demand remains buoyant. However, consumers appear to be buying down with the vast majority of transactions happening at the lower end of the market.

"Affordability is equally important in the used car market. The absolute demand for used cars has also remained good and despite some pressure on used car prices and dealer margins there has been an increased relative demand for used cars in recent months."

The ratio of used to new cars financed appears to be swinging back in favour of used vehicles. After dropping from 1.75 used cars for every new car financed in 2012 to 1.56 in the first quarter of 2013, the used to new ratio moved back to 1.70 in the second quarter.

"With the increasing gap between new and used vehicle price inflation, we would expect to see improving relative value in used vehicles," said Von Höne.

"The trend of increasing relative demand for used vehicles over new vehicles is likely to continue for the remainder of the year and could even be exacerbated by any further deterioration in consumer credit health."