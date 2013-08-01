HISTORY: A very special centenary

MARTIN, Aston Martin." Granted, those words were never uttered by a suave tux-wearing gentleman leaning against a bar in a Monte Carlo casino, but the link between Aston Martin and James Bond is one of the first things people think of when it comes to the brand, which celebrates its centenary this year. Ironically, it was Bentley that featured in the early Ian Fleming books about the famous British spy, but that is another story.

The company was formed on a cold winter’s day in a small lane called Henniker Mews in London on January 15 1913 by Robert Bamford and Lionel Martin. Their first car, the "Coal Scuttle", was produced a couple of years later in 1915 but it was only in 1920, after the company moved to new premises, that the second prototype model was born, seen by many as the true forerunner to the first proper production cars.

Despite this milestone, 1920 was also the year that Bamford walked away from the company following the introduction of another investor. In 1922 the company broke an unbelievable 10 world records with its next prototype nicknamed "Bunny", and followed this up with two entries into the French Grand Prix.

Unfortunately the age old adage that "if you want to make a small fortune in motorsport, start with a big one", appeared to ring true as in 1925 the company went into receivership. It was rescued by a number of new investors and the company was named Aston Martin Motors.

Motorsport was, of course, to continue to play a big part in the future of the company. One of the investors, Augustus Cesare Bertelli, took victory in the Biennial Cup at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1932, starting a relationship with the famous event that continues to this day. In the same year, Sir Arthur Sutherland became the new owner of the company, instantly creating a new legacy by concentrating on road cars.

It was in 1947 that the company we know today really started to take shape, though, when it was purchased by an engineer called David Brown. In the same year he also bought Lagonda and so Aston Martin Lagonda was formed. The following year the brand won the 24-hour race at Spa Francorchamps while a year later the DB2 saw Aston back at Le Mans.

In 1955 Brown bought Tickford Motor Bodies in a town called Newport Pagnell, a place now synonymous with the brand. The company moved to the new premises and in 1958 a legend was born when the DB4, designed by Carrozzeria Touring of Italy, was launched.

The next year a DBR1 took victory in the World Sports Car Championship, and won at Le Mans with Carroll Shelby behind the wheel.

Following the tie-up between Aston and design company Zagato in 1960, the DB4 GT Zagato was created and then in 1964 the beautiful DB5 appeared with Sean Connery behind the wheel in the movie Goldfinger. Despite the on-screen success, the company went through many trying years, not to mention new owners after Brown sold it in 1972. During the period 1972 to 2007, the company changed hands no less than seven times to the point where today it is run by CEO Ulrich Bez and chairman David Richards along with a number of other investors.

Also during the time it produced one of my favourite cars of all time, the V8 Vantage of the 1980s and 90s as well as the peculiar but technologically advanced for the time 1976 Lagonda. In 1993 the DB7 debuted, designed by Ian Callum and representing the start of a true turnaround for the company. With Ford owning Aston and Jaguar at the time the purists criticised the likeness between the DB7 and the Jaguar XK, a car which also represented a new era for that company but few can argue the impact these models had.

The company again moved house in 2003 when it opened a new headquarters in Gaydon, where it remains today. This is also the site of the innovative design centre run by the head of Aston design, Marek Reichman, who also penned the current Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Today the company is enjoying a massive resurgence and has a more extensive model range than ever. Its icons such as the DB5 and Vantage continue to be discussion points and it is likely that future generations will say the same of cars like the One-77, the V12 Zagato and the CC100 which was produced to celebrate the 100-year anniversary. The company also recently announced a technical partnership with Mercedes’s performance division AMG to work on new V8 engines.

As I found out recently while spending a couple of days with the latest version of the V8 Vantage, its cars continue to be full of character while remaining true to the motorsport heritage of the brand and while it may have had to overcome a number of challenges in its history, I think it has a promising 100 years to come.