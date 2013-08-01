EDITORIAL NOTE: Speed not the only offence

LET me paint a daily scenario for you. There you are driving along and keeping a safe following distance to the car ahead of you when, suddenly, said car decides to make a turn without signalling their intention to do so.

It is something we encounter all too often on our roads, but there seems nary an end to this bad habit.

As a matter of fact there is very little in the way of Metro Police officers enforcing the use of indicators, with them instead mainly concentrating on nailing impending speedsters and those with outstanding traffic fines.

While the above-mentioned is indeed a part of the department’s remit, there remains a greater number of offences occurring that are more hair-raising than going 10km/h over the speed limit.

In my book, distractions such as browsing through your mobile phone while driving have serious repercussions.

Just the other day, a chap driving in the middle lane on the N12W highway suddenly drifted into the fast lane I happened to be travelling in. An evasive manoeuvre on my part didn’t affect the motorists behind me. Oblivious to what had just occurred, the offender continued browsing on his phone, but not before I had gestured that I was not in the least impressed by his behaviour.

All too often we see similar offences occurring, but not using indicators seems to be one of the major causes of accidents, particularly on the freeways. Sure, a more seasoned driver can elude a potential side crash, but this kind of evasive action is difficult for many others.

Cue advanced driving courses, which impart a vast amount of knowledge pertaining to collision avoidance and the like. Conditioning the mind to anticipate potential accidents and indeed how to react to them are some of the indelible skills that these courses equip you with — if they are within your budget.

In the ordinary course of events, I think that we as individuals could do a great deal more to contribute to our own and others’ safety, such as pledging to use indicators at all times, and indeed being courteous to other motorists and pedestrians alike. Remember that the flashing amber light informs those around you as to your intention to change direction. This will better prepare those following you to reduce speed and keep a safe following distance.

However, all too often people indicate — if at all — less than two metres prior to them turning, with a cascade effect on the following motorists.

Inevitably someone isn’t paying attention and what usually ensues is what we deem a bumper bashing incident where one or more cars are rear-ended.

Another contentious issue is the blatant bribery and corruption that seems to plague not only the upper echelons of our political sphere, but also traffic officials.

It seems that soliciting a bribe from motorists happens all too often.

I have been in such a predicament at a road block where an official pulled me over to check my licence for any outstanding fines.

With nothing amiss on my part, the officer nonetheless proceeded to ask me for "cooldrink", which I refused to be part of.

It is an issue that afflicts many a South African motorist, and it would be interesting to know whether you, dear reader, have been in a similar situation.