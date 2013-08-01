CRANK CORNER: Tax-dodging excuses from UK drivers

THE Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency (DVLA) in the UK has revealed its top 10 silliest excuses made by people who don’t pay their road tax, and erectile dysfunction drug Viagra features among them.

One motorist said that he had been unable to leave the house to buy a tax disc because he had taken too much Viagra.

Among the other silly excuses included a car not being worth more than the tax, forgetting where a vehicle was parked, man flu and one unfortunate individual who fell out of a tree picking plums and broke both arms.

The DVLA listed the 10 silliest excuses as:

1. My accountant told me I’m due a tax rebate so I didn’t think I needed to pay again this year.

2. I was on my way to the Post Office to tax the car and called into the betting shop — there was a horse running at Doncaster called Don’t Do It so I bet on that with my car tax money instead. It lost.

3. My mate said that if the cost of the tax is more than what the car is worth you haven’t got to pay it. It’s not, so I didn’t.

4. I fell out of a tree picking plums and broke both my arms.

5. I took too much Viagra and couldn’t leave the house.

6. I’d forgotten the motorbike was in my garage — it was hidden behind the BBQ so it’s not my fault.

7. I had man flu and couldn’t go to the Post Office.

8. I’ve been out of the country for four months and I forgot where I parked my car.

9. My dog ate the reminder.

10. My reminder on my phone didn’t work so it’s not my fault.

Just in case you need it

BMW pulled the wraps off its final production-ready i3 electric vehicle (EV) this week and announced that it will offer the new i3 with the use of a SUV to avoid the fate of slowly selling EVs.

Customers of the first BMW electric model have the possibility to book a conventional vehicle, such as the full-sized X5 SUV for several weeks per year as a backup or for family trips.

The German car maker has not yet announced the pricing for the "add-on mobility" feature, which is part of its strategy to overcome a major concern about EV: running out of battery in the middle of the road.

To regain customers’ confidence regarding the EVs, BMW is also offering an optional combustion engine which will generate electricity on board, a navigation system to show the available charging stations and roadside assistance in case the battery runs out during a trip. The i3 will be launched in SA in April next year.

A mix-up

Imagine driving through the Portuguese holiday resort area and seeing a sign on a BMW dealership belonging to the giant Caetano Group proclaiming AMG Car.

AMG is of course the name for the performance and customising arm of BMW’s arch-rival, Mercedes Benz.

AMG in Mercedes-speak was derived by the founders of the firm, Hans Werner Aufecht and Erhard Melcher and the name of the town where Aufecht was born, Grossaspach.

How on earth these same letters are used for the name of a modern BMW dealership near Setubal, in Portugal, is hard to imagine, because AMG is a Mercedes-Benz icon.

Not chaotic at all

Another strange use of a name found in Portugal was that of word Chaos for a village in the centre of this economically challenged country.

The state of the Portuguese economy is in such a desperate state that driving through the village was certainly not chaotic. In fact there were very few vehicles — or even people — to be seen.

Very sad considering this country was once a hub for global exploration and trade.