BUYING: SX4: say yes to space, style

WE LOOK at Suzuki’s SX4 crossover, which has been in the market since 2008 and has recently received a cosmetic nip and tuck for 2013.

A new generation will make its way to SA at the end of the first quarter in 2014 and is a more sizeable car in the mould of the Nissan Qashqai, as seen in the SX4 S-Cross concept unveiled at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

With that in mind I took a glimpse at the current model and can recall from its launch just how accomplished it is as a crossover-cum hatchback. It has acres of space, is well put together, and has a peppy 2.0l engine that relishes revs yet is frugal at the pumps.

Suzuki Auto SA is readying to launch its fully fledged, pre-owned programme simply called "Yes", probably by the end of the third quarter, but that is not to say that you cannot find some good deals on the model at the moment.

Suzuki is discounting the SX4 manual from R247,900 to R224,900 ahead of the arrival of the new version, but I also found some good pre-owned versions around.

These ranged from a 2008 model with 60,200km for R114,900 while a 2010 model with 65,000km goes for R159,900. These are available from Suzuki Bramley and Freeway InspectaCar respectively and are a great prospect for those shopping in the sub R200,000 price bracket.

According to Gerrie van der Kaay, national sales manager at Suzuki Auto SA, the SX4 offers a great deal of vehicle at the price particularly when factoring items such as quality, reliability and space into the equation.

Having last driven the vehicle when the 4WD variant was launched a while back, one of the standout features was the structural integrity of the vehicle as I drove the model on some very corrugated gravel roads that would easily shake your fillings loose. Suffice to say the vehicle performed better than I had anticipated and the additional traction of the all-wheel drive system made easy work of the shifty surface.

Charl Grobler, sales and product planning manager, says that low running costs and relatively affordable cost of ownership are some of the core values of the SX4 model.

There are currently 30 Suzuki dealer networks across the country with an additional four (including Namibia) to be opened in the forthcoming months, while a further six are on the cards to be completed by the end of next year, bringing the tally to 40.

All dealerships are 3S dealerships meaning that they offer sales, service and parts inventory.