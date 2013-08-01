BUYING: Buy the car and the story comes for free

IMAGINE if buying a pre-owned car was about more than just getting the best deal. What if it was about getting a piece of motoring history, or even history in general?

It is unlikely that there is a story to be told about the pre-owned Ford Focus you have just bought, or the Toyota Corolla, but what if the car you buy wears the famous Prancing Horse badge?

When you buy a supercar, especially one from Maranello, the chances are that you are getting more than just a pre-owned piece of sporting luxury. Every Ferrari has a story to tell, whether it is as simple as having been present at a record-breaking club gathering, making its owner feel like Michael Schumacher through Franschhoek Pass, or being used in a movie made in SA.

Buy any 308 and everyone will think it is Magnum PI’s car, buy a Testarossa from the 80s and you will feel like you are in Miami Vice. Regardless of what model you yearn for, you will also feel inextricably linked to the history of this famous Italian marque and its illustrious Formula One heritage too.

Buying a shiny new Ferrari is one thing, but when you buy pre-owned you get the story behind the car. You also get peace of mind as I learned when chatting to the team at Viglietti Motors, the Ferrari importers, recently.

All pre-owned models less than eight years old are part of the Ferrari Approved programme and they come with a 24-month factory warranty. Each car undergoes a full 190 point inspection and is fitted only with genuine Ferrari parts. The car undergoes a complete verification check to certify its age, mileage and history and, most importantly, that it has been serviced regularly by an official Ferrari agent.

So whether you are looking for a V12 powered 575M Maranello, a 360 Spider for that open top sportscar experience or even a four-seater FF to transport the family around, then remember, behind every Prancing Horse badge is a tale to be told.