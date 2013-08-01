AUCTION NEWS: Pieces of automotive history

THREE classic collectable cars will be on the block at the upcoming Stephan Welz & Co auction in Johannesburg on Tuesday and Wednesday next week (August 6-7).

Featured will be a 1969 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow (valued at R200,000-R300,000), a Bentley S1 (estimated at R500,000-R700,000) and a Bailey GT40 (valued at R900,000-R1,400,000).

In superb condition, the midnight blue Bentley is a highly desirable collectable with outstanding provenance. It left the factory in 1957, ordered by Lady Oppenheimer through Bentley/Rolls-Royce agents Grosvenor Motors in Johannesburg.

The Bailey GT40 evolved over nine years into arguably the best racing recreation of the original iconic Ford GT40. The GT40 thundered past and beat Ferrari four years in a row at Le Mans 24-hour races from 1966 to 1969.

The model for sale is finished in the exact paint and decals as the 1966 winning Le Mans car driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon.

The auction will take place at 13 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank. Pre-auction viewing is open to the public at no charge until Sunday, 10am until 5pm daily.

The auction catalogue can be viewed online at www.stephanwelzandco.co.za.