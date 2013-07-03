VRROOM WITH A VIEW: Reputation counts in man and machine

IT IS interesting how things affect you — especially the changes and events you simply don’t see coming. The line-ups change on radio stations all the time, but it’s funny just how very weird it feels to drive around in the afternoon without David O’Sullivan in the car with me. This is by no means a criticism of his excellent replacement on the afternoon drive on Talk Radio 702, Xolani Gwala, but more an observation on how what doesn’t change can become very comfortable.

We’re also used to having Nelson Mandela around. He hasn’t done much of late — I was looking at photographs of him from the early 2000s and he looked old then — and he has certainly long lost the ability to intervene in any meaningful way in public life.

But still. I’ve been comfortable with having him around, and the idea of not having him around is upsetting.

I do feel, that said, that the image a person holds of Mandela is often more of a glance into a mirror into your own soul, than in any way a reflection of any reality.

The nadir of this imagined Mandela, you could argue, was at an event led by the egregious Lead SA, which gathered folk to sing him "Happy Birthday" a few years back.

There is a widely imagined version of Mandela as a teddy bear. As a sweet old man who wants nothing better than to sit back, smiling, and tussle the hair of his rambunctious, multicoloured rainbow nation.

This "father of the nation", harmless-old-duffer image is for me deeply problematic, and, I suspect, not a little offensive. It’s often as if, especially, white people want to forget that he was the most hated man in white South Africa. It’s as if the appalling damage wrought on him personally and on his family by his participation in the war against apartheid has left no lasting wounds.

And, most irksome, it’s like the sheer strength of Mandela’s sense of injustice, which led him to defy Albert Luthuli and co-found Umkhonto we Sizwe, faded after 1994 as though the battle was won. Of course, Mandela’s presidency was imperfect, as it would have to be. But people seem to dismiss as if irrelevant, especially in the context of what went before, just how radical Mandela’s presidency was and, in hindsight, given the mess he inherited, how well it went.

But none of this is useful for the teddy bear brigade, which wants to sing him songs as though he’s a child. We will forever be in Mandela’s debt for his legacy of reconciliation, of course. But when it comes down to it, the Mandela I will remember fondly is the fighter, the African National Congress man who stared down Hendrik Verwoerd, John Vorster and PW Botha; Mandela the radical revolutionary — the man who helped deliver a revolution without the slaughter.

You sing songs if you like. I’m just grateful that we had this flawed, brave, brilliant man when we needed him.

Reputation management is big business these days, often because social media is so pervasive that reputations can be a little bit like supertankers. They’re tough to turn around.

And the automotive world has the biggest supertankers, examples being that Land Rovers are unreliable, for example, or that anything made in France will immediately explode into a cloud of ferrous oxide and Gauloises smoke. And you can add to that the fact that once said implosion occurs on the driveway of the dealer, you’ll wait weeks and pay loads for replacement parts.

Well, it’s all so much nonsense really. Peugeots and Citroens are perfectly reliable these days and I have seen the Citroen parts warehouse in Joburg. It’s enormous.

The one truth you will need to deal with is that French cars depreciate faster than their German counterparts, but do bear in mind that they’re often cheaper to start with and, of course, they’re usually a far funkier offering.

A case in point would be the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio, which distinguishes itself by not really being a cabriolet, but by being enough of one that it doesn’t really matter.

The DS3 is a perfect car to have the roof lopped off. It’s a fun, funky little hatchback with the looks of some kind of cool takkie. In THP guise, it’s fun and frolicsome to drive and nice to sit in. However, it is not a supercar, so any loss of rigidity due to the soft top is really of limited harm to the car’s overall dynamics. Given that the roof is a kind of sardine-tin style roof anyway, it means those all-important C-pillars remain intact.

Inside, it’s a classic modern Citroen, which is to say a little bit bonkers and all over the place, but fun nonetheless. I liked the gear change and found the steering to be reasonable enough. The THP motor, being turbo-charged, had plenty of zip up on the highveld, and should be good for a 7.5 second 0-100km/h sprint.

The DS3, however, doesn’t have everything its own way. There’s some fairly interesting competition out there in the form of the Fiat 500 and Mini convertibles. However, the equivalent Mini is pricey — R345,000 for the Cooper S Convertible against the DS3’s R290,000. The Fiat doesn’t have a performance model — the 1.4 is yours for R236,000.

So it’s a fairly straightforward choice. The Mini is unmatched by the DS3 in terms of sheer handling dynamics, but then the DS3 is more comfortable and much cheaper. The 500C is cheaper still, smaller and slower.

If it was me, I’d have the 500. But the DS3 offers some really excellent performance value without sacrificing too much ride comfort, and it does so at a very reasonable price. And if speed is not your thing, there’s a cheapie going for just less than R220,000. Just beware the purveyors of nebulous, imagined reputations. They’re almost always wrong.