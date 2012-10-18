USED CAR TEST: A true crossover

FOR: Quality, safety, economy, comfort, value for money

AGAINST: No low range

ALTHOUGH it is very much a niche market, vehicles like the Audi Allroad, Subaru Forester and the Volvo XC70 have become increasingly more popular in the last few years. Although they might not appear to be as rugged as a proper SUV, they do seem pretty capable in moderate off-road conditions while offering better on-road performance and ride quality, as I found with the Volvo.

The 5-cylinder turbo diesel powerplant pumps out a respectable136kW of power and 400Nm of torque. Although no lightweight, performance proved more than respectable. I especially enjoyed it in and around town where all the low-down torque works well to ensure effortless driving in city traffic.

All out acceleration is not exactly mind blowing, but people buying diesels most of the time seem to be more interested in fuel consumption and here the XC70 proved to be very economical. Most impressive though was the engine’s overall refinement. It is silent at high speeds and only a distant murmur is audible in town. Furthermore the turbocharged unit never felt strained during foot-to-the-floor acceleration while the Geartronic automatic box is equally refined and has a semi-manual mode too.

The XC70 boasts a permanent 4WD system that regulates the power between the front and rear axles. For steep descents it also comes equipped with hill descent control. Despite all this, the XC70 cannot be seen as a go-anywhere off-roader, but rather as a crossover that offers exceptional on-road handling and ride refinement, decent performance and adequate off-road capabilities.

Inside the feel is very much upmarket. It also offers a very comfortable cabin. The list of luxury features included plush leather upholstery, climate control, a great sound system with a six disc front loader, Bluetooth phone connectivity, xenon headlights, isofix rear seats, a multi-function steering wheel, and electrically adjustable front seats. Safety features included front and side airbags.

This particular model was in immaculate condition, even having four brand new Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tyres. M ost impressive is the saving over its original price of R525,000.

Model: 2010 Volvo XC70 D5 Volvo Ocean Race Edition

Price: R239,900

Mileage: 92,000km

Maintenance plan: Extension on Volvo Maintenance Plan available

Dealer: Contact Japie from Tom Campher Volvo at 082 333 6565