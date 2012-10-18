RIDING IMPRESSION: The best way from A to B

IN 2010 I travelled to Spain for the launch of the Peugeot RCZ, but the organisers had a surprise in store when we got to ride the numerous scooters that are still produced by the brand, and also a couple of electrically powered bicycles.

I was smitten with the things and proceeded to disappear off into the vineyards of the Rioja valley on one, revelling in the fact that I could cruise up the hill with no effort and occasionally add a little extra pedal power to feel like a Tour de France rider.

Well, now that experience is available here in SA, but as with any new technology it comes with a bit of a price tag. Recently I was asked by the team from Cycology to test their new German-built A2B Metro electric bicycle.

Like many, I am a little nervous of riding any kind of two-wheeled transport in Johannesburg. One only has to think of the number of times some idiot fails to notice you when you are driving a car to wonder about the consequences of them not seeing you on a bike.

Think Bike is one thing, but when so many drivers simply do not appear to think at all, one has to wonder.

All of this seemed to be overlooked though when the bike was dropped off. It definitely stands out more than a regular cycle and over the coming days it was actually to prove to be the centre of attention on the road rather than something that other road users missed.

With a price tag of R35,000 the Metro is not cheap, but when you consider that so many cyclists these days spend in excess of double that then perhaps it is not so bad.

It features an electric motor built into the hub of the rear wheel and a battery which mounts onto the rear rack and can be removed for easy charging. The combination gives you a range of 32km and a top speed in electric-only mode of 28km/h, which I recently discovered is actually a legislated top speed. Obviously if you add pedal power to that then you increase it and I was happily sailing along at around 46km/h at times.

It has gears for when you are in pedal-only mode and the electric motor buzzes into life at the turn of a simple twist grip on the right side of the handlebars.

It also boasts an instrument binnacle mounted to the centre of the bar beside what can only really be described as the ignition. The display advises on battery life remaining, average speed, instant speed and so on and should you find yourself riding at night then it glows a lovely hue of blue. The bike also has built-in front and rear lights.

One thing I will say, though, is that if you live in an apartment make sure the lift is always working. The whole rig weighs in at around 40kg and if you have to carry it up and down the stairs you might as well cancel your gym membership.

I quickly found myself using the bike to ride around the roads of Sandton where even taxi drivers seemed to find it an interesting novelty and proved to be extremely courteous, well, mostly anyway.

The biggest problem I had was that people kept stopping me to ask about it, with some even trying to keep up with me and talk through their car windows. At one point a JMPD car turned around and started tailing me. They followed me all the way home where I was wondering what on earth they could want to give me a ticket for, but then proceeded to ask if I thought the bike might be suitable for urban policing.

Given that I think many officers wouldn’t manage to cycle more than a few metres before running out of breath, I think it is a great idea.

It was soon time to give it back, but not before I joined up with other journos, celebrities and even some representatives of the Department of Transport’s Non-Motorised Division for a ride around Parkhurst and Westcliff.

It was a wonderful chance to see places that you would never normally explore in a car and I saw Joburg in a totally different light.

There is one more bike that I need to mention and I was very pleased when the Cycology team allowed me to take this one away from the Parkhurst ride.

This one will set you back around R9,000 but it is the one that I would definitely buy. It is not only cheaper but in less than a minute it can fold into your car. It proved its worth when after a long night out we had to leave the car at Sandton Gautrain station overnight and the next morning I just jumped on the bike, headed back to the station and put the bike in the boot before driving home again. I see huge potential in this one. It is not as powerful as the larger A2B Metro and you definitely have to add some pedal power when going up the hill but I already cannot live without it.

I have to say that after a few weeks of experiencing these electric bikes I am really hoping that the urban planners will do more to provide safer opportunities for cyclists.

These bikes could negate the need to sit in traffic and with minimal effort and no bike licence required could seriously improve the environment and the way we all live.

I am assured that the DOT is doing something about the infrastructure and to me the A2B electric bike range actually makes more sense than any electric car I have yet driven.