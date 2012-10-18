MOTOR SPARES: SA part of Toyota’s 7.4m vehicle recall

VOLUNTARY SERVICE

Toyota SA has announced it will participate in the global voluntary service campaign of around 7.4-million vehicles to improve the operation of certain vehicles’ power window master switch. The campaign involves the application of special lubricant to the operation of the master switch. This will counter possible sticky operation or a malfunctioning of the switch. The remedy will involve an inspection, switch disassembly, and application of special fluorine grease. The switch inspection and repair will be performed at no charge to the vehicle owner.

Opel joining Peugeot/Citroën?

COST CUTTING

General Motors is apparently mulling the possibility of a tie-up between its European subsidiary, Opel, which is haemorrhaging financially, and the French company PSA Peugeot/Citroën. This would initially involve purchasing and manufacturing with the remaining rivals in the market. Both companies are looking at ways of cutting their growing financial losses and this would make the combination the second largest motor company in Europe after Volkswagen.

Sub-brand for VW?

COMPETITION

Volkswagen Group, which already consists of 12 brands, could launch a low cost sub-brand by 2015 to take on Renault’s Dacia and Nissan’s Datsun in developing markets, including some European countries. This comes at a time when the company is denying ongoing rumours that it could be aiming to take over Fiat.

Ford pulls out of WRC

ECONOMY

Ford of Europe has announced it is withdrawing as a factory team from the World Rally Championship at the end of the current season. It has cited a review of its business in Europe during the current economic difficulties as the main reason for its decision but it will continue to provide support to its current partner M-Sport which will remain in the championship.

Budget Outlander on the way

NEW MODEL

Mitsubishi SA has announced the availability of a less well equipped version of its Outlander crossover vehicle. The new model comes in at R349,900, some fifty grand less than the current GLS derivative. The all-new Outlander will arrive in SA at the end of 2013.

Doing its bit for rhinos

FUND RAISING

Avis Fleet Services is one of the sponsors of the first annual Rhinose Day campaign, an education and awareness campaign to raise funds and awareness for Rhinos. The plight of the rhino in SA has reached alarming proportions with one rhino killed every 16 hours.