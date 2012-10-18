LONG-TERM FLEET: Time for some fresh ideas

THE sales figures show that the medium executive car segment is experiencing a slight decline as people buy down and as our cities become even more congested.

Buying to a budget often means that you can opt for a lesser model with more options rather than buying the basic version of a higher model.

However, the segment is still seeing an expansion when it comes to the model choices available. You have the stalwarts such as the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series, but in recent years Lexus has weighed in with its GS range and Jaguar raised the game with its XF. Now Maserati is aiming to cash in with its Ghibli model that is expected to hit the market in 2014.

The problem for many manufacturers is when to launch and this is one of the things that has affected the A6.

It was one of the first of the current generation models in the segment and this allowed its key rivals to look at it and decide how to make theirs different and, in some cases, better.

It is all cyclical though and when the new A6 comes along, the Audi team will have had the opportunity to learn from the rest and it should be the best of the bunch, at least until everyone else starts churning out their new models.

Fortunately for Audi though, the A6 is still a great car. Granted, it may look just like any other Audi both externally and inside, but there is no denying that it has plenty of executive class, particularly in the black of our long-termer. It has a definite elegance about it that I like and while technologically it may have been overtaken by its rivals, every time I travel through Johannesburg in it I feel as relaxed as though I am sitting at home sipping on a G&T.

The 3.0TDI is still one of the best in the business and provided you keep it in the right rev range then it offers you the chance of some spirited driving courtesy of plenty of power and the legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system.

It is one of those cars that makes you smile because you know you have the grunt available if you want it, but most of the time you are happy just cruising through town enjoying your favourite radio station or CD.

I would say iPod but like so many Audis, it has what the company calls a Multimedia Interface option which means you have to have a rather expensive specific cable and cannot simply make use of a USB port.

We have said this before but Audi really needs to address this issue as it is over-complicated compared to its rivals.

We are coming to the end of our time with the A6, with just over a month to go, but it has been a great local and long distance cruiser and made us all feel as though we were company directors.