LONG-TERM FLEET: So many hidden talents

AS EVIDENT with the new Volvo V40, the manufacturer is certainly turning over a new leaf in the realms of desirable motoring, pandering to a younger yet discerning market with its new model.

In the instance of our V60 D3, however, it is obviously aiming at the family man or woman looking for a svelte wagon that is both practical and stylish, yet fun to drive.

While the S60 is by and large an accomplished vehicle in its own right, Volvo has a knack of making its wagons that much more pleasing to the beholder.

I have mentioned previously that the local market seems to have an aversion to these models, but they remain by far a much better proposition than an SUV, particularly from a capital outlay perspective.

As the model’s tenure with the Motor News team is drawing to a close, I personally have had nothing but praises heaped on it and with good reason. Aside from the aesthetics I am of the opinion that the Swedish manufacturer might be selling itself short in some aspects. The company does not shout about the fact that its interior and seats are arguably amongst the most ergonomic in the market.

It is also one manufacturer I have the least qualms about regarding the relation between the steering and seating positions, which sometimes are more compromised in other marques.

Another area that Volvo does not harp on about is the vehicle’s dynamism — choosing to concentrate on the safety aspect instead — which for a front-wheel drive vehicle such as the V60 is rather impressive.

To cement this fact, I decided to drive it through some of my preferred testing routes to ascertain its road adhesion thresholds. I agree that the typical owner is perhaps unlikely to drive in this manner, but after hurling this wagon through some sweeps, it is clear that the engineers have worked tirelessly to ensure that it steers as well as it does.

In fact just the other day my neighbour, who drives a Mercedes-Benz C180 and E90 BMW 320i, acknowledged that Volvos are good cars in their own right, but he admits that they never quite come up on his radar of prospective cars.

I subsequently took him on a short jaunt and upon return he felt that the V60 was right up there with his two vehicles on most accounts. Admittedly, his penchant for German vehicles has not diminished, but his perception of the Volvo brand has altered somewhat.

The V60 continues to impress with its frugal nature, returning figures of around 7.4l /100km, in spite of my judicious use of the throttle in recent times. While there have been a great many vehicles gracing the Motor News garage, this seems to be one that has made a huge impression on this scribe and one that will be sorely missed when it leaves.