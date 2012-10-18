LONG-TERM FLEET: Leaving it to technology

OUR Volkswagen Passat, as we have stated in previous reports, boasts a host of technological features that also includes the second generation park assist system that aids in both parallel and rear parking.

If you’ve driven in the Johannesburg CBD, or any another major metropolis for that matter, you will attest to the challenge of not only finding parking, but also the subsequent task of judging whether the space is suitable for your vehicle.

While parking in these environs poses little challenge should you be au fait with parallel parking, negotiating an almost 5m-long vehicle such as our Passat into a snug parking space needs to be done with care.

Thanks to the optional park assist system (R5,950) fitted to our test unit, all one need do is identify a parking spot, jab the park assist button on the centre console, then drive slowly past the space as the vehicle sensors determine whether it is sufficient, Should it be the case, then the instrument cluster will prompt the driver to confirm by pressing the ok button on the multifunction steering wheel, and the vehicle will steer itself neatly into the bay.

The only intervention required from the driver is the operation of the brake pedal.

Thankfully the system also works for alley dock parking manoeuvres too.

It does take some getting used to and in situations such as busy CBDs, where impatient drivers will hoot as you zigzag into the parking bay, it is a nifty system.

Oh, and if you spend plenty of time in peak hour traffic, the driver’s seat massage option, which is part of the R6,900 Vienna leather seat package, will ensure a more relaxed commute.

Our Passat has remained reliable throughout its test tenure and manages to impress with its relaxed nature, ease of use, and overall refinement of both the cabin and drivetrain.

We have managed to average around 6.9l /100km with conservative driving, while the figure escalates to around the 8.5l /100km mark with more liberal use of the throttle, which is still commendable for a vehicle of this size.

Much like the Honda Accord, Mazda6, and Suzuki Kizashi, the Passat can also be referred to as a non-premium C-D segment sedan, which finds itself at the mercy of the premium C-segment market.

While these non-premium models offer the right quotas of standard and safety equipment, passenger and luggage space, pricing and brand prestige remain the order of the day in SA’s market.

However, for those seeking a family sedan with an array of features in a muted package, then the Passat and its ilk offer an alternative to the current crop of conventional sedan choices, if only just.