LAUNCH NEWS: Second time lucky hopes

THE story of the Volkswagen Beetle is one of the most famous in automotive history. It also represents a triumph over adversity as the car was born out of the ruins of Germany after the Second World War to become the "People’s Car", a description that is less apt today given the price of the latest model which was launched in the Western Cape.

One thing that I was certainly not aware of regarding the Beetle was that while we all know the original was designed by Ferdinand Porsche and approved by Adolf Hitler, the car really owes its life to Ivan Hirst, a British army major.

When the town of Wolfsburg was handed over to the British in 1945, he arrived to find a bombed out factory and thousands of people in need of work.

Until that point only a thousand or so Beetles had been made but the British army was looking for cheap and light vehicles to use as transport and so he secured an order to produce 20,000. The factory was rebuilt and a significant chapter in history began.

It is a story that also includes SA of course, as in 1951 the very first South African-built Beetle was produced in Uitenhage. Prior to that they had been imported in a deal that saw them being exchanged for wine.

Local production ended in 1979 and for 11 of the 28 years that the car was built here, it was the number one selling vehicle.

VWSA even arranged for a few brave owners to hand their cars over to the assembled motoring hacks for a short drive to remind us just what made the original such a good car.

The Beetle was reinvented in 1999 but in the 12 years it was for sale in SA only 2,600 units were sold, most of which left showrooms in the first couple of years. Sales dropped rapidly as the price of the car rose in an increasingly competitive environment and the mighty marketing machine of BMW’s Mini brand kicked into high gear, completely overshadowing it.

Now VW is trying again with what it calls the 21st Century Beetle. I am not sure what the last generation was, but according to Mike Petrie, VWSA’s product planning manager, the new model is a "reinterpretation of the world’s most famous automobile design".

Clearly the success of the Mini and the Beetle’s failure has executives in Wolfsburg determined to take back some Mini market share, and even that of the Fiat 500 and Alfa Romeo Mito.

Strangely, Petrie says that these are only "indirect competitors," with no direct competition, but that just sounds like propaganda for the dealerships to me.

The new rendition is very different to the last. Based on the Golf VI platform, it is bigger and more masculine. The cutesy looks have gone and so has the kitsch, retro vase on the dashboard, to be replaced by a lower roofline and something that even looks sporty.

The design team have still tried to remain true to the original in many respects though, from the bonnet and boot lines to the chrome strips along the sides that are designed to emulate the running boards of the classic.

Then there is the interior which, like the Golf, has been designed by South African-born Oona Scheepers. It features a dashboard panel that remains true to the original in its lines, even sporting a painted upper glove box cover and similar centre console area.

The company has not taken the retro theme as far as Mini, instead choosing to use regular VW components so it all feels familiar. An interesting option is the availability of a Fender sound system, unique to the Beetle.

As I headed out of Stellenbosch I was actually expecting the car to be an also-ran, just like the last attempt, but I was in for a very pleasant surprise.

The new generation is much larger, being 152mm longer, 84mm wider and boasting 60mm more headroom for those in the back. It is also 12mm lower. There are two engine options at the moment, a turbocharged 1.2 and a 1.4 which features a supercharger and a turbocharger.

The 1.2 pulled well at the coast and given that this is an urban trendsetter’s car, it should be adequate at altitude, though we shall see.

The 1.4 with 118kW was a different matter altogether. Returning from Hermanus along the superb coastal road through Rooi Els to Gordon’s Bay, it not only provided spirited performance but the handling was superb.

It features an XDS electronic differential lock and it handled like a Polo GTi, proving to be nimble and sure footed as I quickly found myself able to hurl it into corners in a way that would have had the last model finding itself on its roof.

The 21st Century Beetle certainly managed to provide that grin factor that is so important in a retromobile.

Its new looks and more dynamic personality make it far more endearing than the last but Mini has a massive head start and while I can see the latest Beetle being more popular than the previous generation, I think it is going to have a hard time avoiding being squished once again by its main rival.

Pricing: 1.2TSI R235,400 1.4TSI R296,600