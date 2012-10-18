LAUNCH NEWS: A class act from Sweden

VOLVO is proving to be a brand that has had a swig from the fountain of youth: it has shed its grey threads for a kaleidoscope of colours in the vein of its German rivals.

While the C30 hatch, which takes cues from the classic P1800, tried to rekindle that heyday, it never quite proved to be the most dynamic proposition among its rivals, even in its T5 R-Design Polestar guise that we reviewed some months back. In my opinion it was the advent of the S60 and its svelter V60 variant that truly saw the vehicle maker turn the corner, particularly from a styling and driver engagement perspective.

I travelled to George in the southern Cape to attend the local launch of the company’s premium C-segment hatch contender, the V40, which has in its cross-hairs the likes of the forthcoming Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and the BMW 1 Series models. With timing of the essence, I feel the Scandinavian maker has made an informed move by entering the market ahead of the Audi and Merc.

As I discovered at the launch, the product is a class act and a perfect canvas for the manufacturer to showcase its most recent technological ahcievements. While its design is inherently Volvo with simple lines that are not dissimilar to the V60, there is an air of youthfulness in its stance and various options, particularly in the instance of the styling kit with its extended body appendages and aerodynamic wheels. LED daytime lights on models equipped with xenon lamps, and the optional roof-length panoramic roof, add a hint of chic to the already dainty proportions.

One of the company’s marketing credos is that the model has been designed to adapt to the driver. For instance the interior has been spruced up significantly compared to its brethren with a customisable colour scheme on the centre stack. You also get a translucent gear knob replete with LED lights that give it a glowing effect when the headlights are switched on. Moreover the instrument cluster is now digital with three modes in the form of economy, classic, and performance. The former displays information that encourages the driver to adopt an economical driving style and advises on things like optimal gear changes. The latter, meanwhile, changes the display to a glowing red with the speedometer in the centre binnacle morphing into an impressive rev counter, which displays power reserves based on the selected gear.

In addition, the V40 comes with a raft of safety features, which also includes a pedestrian airbag, a first for the segment. The bumper has been designed to make an impact below a pedestrian’s knee and in the unfortunate event of this happening, the bonnet raises slightly as the airbag deploys just below the windscreen to reduce a head injury by as much as 80%. It is certainly a nifty feature in the segment and likely to make its way to other models in the stable.

There is also a system called Cross Traffic Alert that uses sensors on the rear bumper to detect vehicles within a proximity of 30m with audible chimes to alert you. The company’s Blind Lane Info Assist (BLIS) has been updated in the V40 and, apart from warning you of vehicles in your blind spot it also detects a fast approaching car by flickering.

There are five models available, the 1.6l turbo charged T3 (110kW and 240Nm) and T4 (132kW and 240Nm), while oil burners comprise the 1.6l turbo diesel D2 (84kW and 270Nm) and 2.5l five cylinder D3 (110kW and 350Nm). While the D2 and T3 are allied to a six-speed manual transmission, the T4 is available in either six-speed manual or twin-clutch powershift automatic boxes. The headlining model, the T5, boasting a 2.5l turbo charged five-cylinder pushing out 187kW and 360Nm though a six-speed automatic, will be available in February next year, replete with R-Design garb. There are also three specification grades available in the form of Essential, Elite, and Excel while sport pack and techno pack come with a host of options under their respective umbrellas.

At launch we managed to drive both diesel and petrol derivatives that offer decent poke thanks to the force-feeding application of turbo-charging. While the T3 Essential is likely to be the biggest seller in the range by virtue of its pricing, it was surprisingly the D3 variant that thoroughly impressed. Essentially a detuned version of the engine found in our V60 D3 long-term test car, the thick wedge of 350Nm allied to the well spaced ratios of the automatic transmission hurls the vehicle along at a fair lick.

The engineers have tweaked the suspension for responsiveness, while the strut brace across the engine lends the V40 surprisingly dynamic manners when pushing into corners, all the while not compromising on its pliant ride quality. The D3’s consumption figure of 5.2l /100km and 136g/km pales in comparison to the D2’s stellar figures 3.8l /100km and 94g/km of carbon emissions, but it is the more superior overall performance of the D3 that bowled me over and makes it the pick of the bunch in my books.

According to Michelle Naude, marketing and communications director at Volvo SA, keen pricing was a challenge and bringing the models in at a starting price of R281,200 for the T3 up to R397,100 for the T5 R-Design (inclusive of a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan) is no mean feat and a commendable effort in this segment. When all is said and done, the V40 is poised to be a strong contender in the premium C-segment hatch market and by all accounts is a worthy alternative to its German counterparts.