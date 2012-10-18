EATING DUST: Disappointment in Polokwane

ALL in all it’s been a very difficult year for us, with punctures and little mechanical gremlins on the car costing us valuable points throughout the year. We badly needed a good result on the Polokwane Rally and as this was an event I enjoy, we were positive that we could at least achieve a podium .

The rally started off with a qualifying stage to determine the starting order for the first day and we knew how important it would be not to be first on the road, as did everyone else. All the teams were going to be flat out to try and win the qualifying stage. I gave it 110% and just to prove that we have what it takes to mix it up front with the best of the best, we set the quickest time in the stage. I then decided to start the rally from eighth position on the road.

The first stage was the longest of the rally and proved more difficult than I expected at first. We overshot no less than three times by trying too hard and our time was poor on the first stage. On stage two things went a lot better and we set the fourth fastest time, a mere two seconds off the winning pace in this stage. Again on stage three we set a very good time, but on stage four, a short tarmac spectator stage, the power steering and a sideshaft broke in the same stage. We lost in the region of 15 seconds, but worst of all we incurred a penalty of three minutes for taking longer than the allocated ten minutes to fix the car.

Yet again lady luck wasn’t on our side and from here on in we had to push just to make it into the top ten. Stage five was a repeat of stage one and we set a good time yet again, despite another silly overshoot. On stage six we pushed even harder and this time around the second fastest stage time was our reward. On stage seven we set the third fastest time and stage eight the fourth fastest.

Day two of the rally was going to be a tough one and especially stage eleven which would prove to be the most difficult of the rally. Lots of teams fell prey to the many jumps in the stage, yet we managed to again set the third fastest time, but most important of all keep our car intact.

We managed to set good stage times throughout the day and in the end we managed to salvage an eighth position overall. Again very disappointing as what should have been an easy podium turned into another poor result for us. Delete our three minute penalty and third place overall would have been ours. Despite this we are still maintaining fifth place overall in the championship and to be honest my luck just has to change sometime and hopefully on the last event I can give all my sponsors and supporters something to really smile about.

Overall it was a very well organised rally and I enjoyed it a lot. Some sections of the stages still seemed a bit rough and possibly could have been avoided, but for the rest I think the route was great. The Saturday and Sunday format does not seem to work that well and the organisers should think about reverting back to the Friday and Saturday format for next year.

So it’s off to the last event of the year in and around the forests of Knysna and George on the November 2 and 3.