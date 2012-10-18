DRIVING IMPRESSION: Technological tour de force

BMW has given its flagship 7 Series a mid-life update to bring it in line with the rest of its models. It has also added a host of both technical and technological advances to make it more economical and intuitive, ensuring it remains at the forefront of executive super saloons.

Launched locally in 2009, the model is an accomplished business express for the executive who begs to travel in nothing less than the lap of luxury. Thanks to further sound proofing, among other things, the model is considerably more refined than before.

We recently spent some time in the 750i to spot the changes, which may be a little hard to pick out at first glance.

It now boasts LED headlight technology replete with signature corona rings, spruced up headlight clusters, a new bumper with chrome lashings around the front foglights housing, and air ducts for brake cooling.

The result is a more regal look that is decidedly more 6 Series in execution than was previously the case.

Perhaps the most obvious of changes can be found in the interior with a new digital instrument cluster (measuring 10.5 inches) that relays all the necessary information to the driver, including the new Eco Pro mode that sees the rev counter morph into a power meter which displays the amount of power in reserve and aids the driver in adopting a more economical driving pattern.

Even more impressive is the new driving experience control switch that now also adds Comfort+, so that even with the run-flat tyres fitted to our test unit, it feels more compliant than was previously the case.

Dialling either Sport or Sport+ sees the entire instrument cluster glow red, the suspension becomes tauter, while the new ZF eight-speed automatic transmission adopts a sportier shift pattern, even in full automatic mode.

You can opt to use the steering mounted paddles, but I found leaving the system to its own devices more suited to the vehicle’s nature.

In the instance of the 750i model on test here, the engine has also been updated and power has risen from 300 to 330kW and the torque figure from 600 to 650Nm, thanks to the adoption of stop/start technology and the use of a variable valve intake with a lift function that boosts power, while making the engine that much more efficient.

In fact, with the use of Eco Pro mode we managed a figure of 9.9l /100km which, although off the manufacturer’s claimed 8.6l /100km, was impressive nonetheless.

Other technological features include a three-dimensional graphic representation of buildings in the Professional navigation system that also has speech recognition which can read incoming SMSs.

This can also be accessed by the rear occupants should you opt for the rear entertainment system replete with two 9-inch display screens mounted on the rear of the front seats, offering access to various media functions, including television.

Another nice touch is the hands-free boot operation, which allows the boot to be opened from outside by waving one’s foot below the rear bumper.

BMW sells around 60% of its total 7 Series production in China, largely due to the fact that the segment is predominantly a chauffeur-driven environment, but it should come as no surprise that in our SUV-crazy market, the X5 remains ahead.

Even so, the 7 Series in my books is the epitome of luxury saloon travel that will appease the discerning buyer who relishes more legroom than that offered by the impressive 5 Series while commuting to the next board meeting.

Little wonder that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has opted for one of these as his daily express. As he is still swanning around in the pre-facelift model, perhaps the upgraded variant is on the cards.

MARK SAYS: At first glance I was a little bewildered when I saw the new 750i in the car park. Fortunately Lerato had already been driving it for a few days and pointed out the external changes.

The major one for me is the adoption of those LED headlights which give the car even more presence to make those ahead of it think they are being followed by a ministerial convoy.

However, the biggest change is the new instrument cluster which hurls the 7 into the digital age and opens up a world of possibilities.

The inclusion of the Eco Pro mode allows the car to appease the greenies and goes even further towards providing a car that offers the best of all worlds. My short time with the car actually made me miss our old long-termer but it is still threatened more than ever by the latest 5 Series.

FACT FILE

Model: BMW 750i

Price: R1,254,754

Engine: 4,395cc twin-power turbo

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 330kW at 5,500r/min and 650Nm at 2,000r/min

Performance: 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, top speed 250km/h

Economy: 8.6l/100km, 199g/km of carbon emissions