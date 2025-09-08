The digital divide, which leaves many South Africans with limited access to vital services, provides digital companies with opportunities to create innovative solutions and has led to some unexpected partnerships.
In a research paper commissioned by the Vodacom Group, Vodafone and Safaricom, “A Lifeline, Not a Luxury: Accelerating 4G for Sub-Saharan Africa”, group CEO Shameel Joosub reiterated the call to unlock a digitally inclusive continent regardless of socioeconomic status...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.