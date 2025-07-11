Google sings AI’s praises
The tech company plans to invest in a series of short films aimed at shifting the cultural landscape around AI
It’s been almost a decade since tech juggernaut Google dropped its original, though unofficial “Don’t be evil” motto for the more anodyne: “Do the right thing.” Now it’s using its might to spend vast amounts of money to change the public perception around the next great frontier in tech profits — AI.
Unlike other giant tech companies like Apple and Amazon, Google has — except for its purchase of YouTube in 2006 — mostly shied away from getting too heavily involved in the business of film and TV production, and streaming subscriptions. While Google has been more cautious about its involvement in the movie business, its rivals are investing in the space. Amazon recently announced plans to roll out 15 movies a year in US theatres before they land on its streamer Prime Video and Apple’s Original Films division looks set to make its Brad Pitt-starring F1 one of this year’s most successful blockbusters. ..
