Age of humanoids ‘a lot closer than you think’

Human-like robots will be ubiquitous in manufacturing in less than 5 years, Nvidia CEO says

19 March 2025 - 15:01
by Stephen Nellis
Picture: 123F

San Jose — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes humanoid robots are less than five years away from being widely used in manufacturing facilities.

Speaking at the company’s annual developer conference in California on Tuesday, Huang unveiled software tools that he said would help humanoid robots navigate the world more easily.

Speaking to a group of journalists after the speech, Huang was asked what signs would indicate that AI had become ubiquitous.

Among other answers, Huang said it may be “when, literally, humanoid robots are wandering around, which is not five years away. This is not a five-years-away problem, this is a few-years-away problem”.

The manufacturing industry was likely to adopt humanoid robots first because that industry has well-defined tasks that robots can handle in a controlled environment, he said.

“I think it ought to go to factories first. And the reason for that is because the domain is much more guard-railed, and the use case is much more specific,” Huang said.

“The value of it is very, very easy to determine. The going rate for renting a human robot is probably $100,000 and I think it’s pretty good economics.”

Reuters

Nvidia CEO to reveal details of new Vera Rubin chip system

Jensen Huang expected to defend chip dominance as his firm faces pressure from AI cost concerns and competition
Companies
2 days ago

SIMON BROWN: When the chips are down ...

Is a disaster always what it seems to be? That depends; and asking two questions may help bring clarity when shares you own suddenly plummet
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Nvidia’s advanced packaging needs remain strong, Huang says

The kind of technology it needs is changing though, according to the US AI chip giant’s CEO
Companies
2 months ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: No, quantum not coming now now, says Nvidia boss

The irony was stark. On Thursday, the world’s largest technology expo by floor space, CES 2025, hosted a half-day programme called “Quantum Means ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Traffic jam on road to the future

CES 2025 was an extravaganza of automotive advances, but the road is still under construction.
Business
2 months ago
Life
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Money & Investing

Companies

Opinion

