French publishers take Meta to court

Associations say the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp owner was using copyrighted content to train its AI models

16 March 2025 - 13:39
by Florence Loeve
France’s leading publishing and authors’ associations have filed a lawsuit against US tech giant Meta for allegedly using copyright-protected content on a huge scale. File photo: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Paris — France’s leading publishing and authors’ associations have filed a lawsuit against US tech giant Meta for allegedly using copyright-protected content on a huge scale without authorisation to train its AI systems.

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Publishing Union (SNE), the leading professional publishing association, the National Union of Authors and Composers (SNAC) and the Society of Men of Letters, which defend the interests of authors, told a press conference on Wednesday they had filed a complaint against Meta in a Paris court for alleged copyright infringement and economic “parasitism”.

The three associations believe that Meta, which owns the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp social networks, was illegally using copyrighted content to train its AI models.

“We are witnessing monumental looting,” said Maia Bensimon, general delegate of SNAC. 

“It’s a bit of a David versus Goliath battle,” SNE director-general Renaud Lefebvre said. “It’s a procedure that serves as an example,” he said.

This is the first such action against an AI giant in France but there is a wave of lawsuits notably in the US against Meta and other tech companies by authors, visual artists, music publishers and other copyright owners over the data used to train their generative AI systems.

In the US, Meta is notably the target of a lawsuit filed in 2023 by American actress and author Sarah Silverman and other authors. The plaintiffs argue that Meta misused their books to train its large language model Llama. American novelist Christopher Farnsworth filed a similar lawsuit against Meta in October 2024.

OpenAI, the company behind the AI tool ChatGPT, also faces a series of similar lawsuits in the US, Canada, and India. 

Reuters

Nvidia chips will teach Toyota vehicles how to self drive

AI to better train robots and cars and new gaming chips dominated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at the CES 2025 conference on Monday as ...
2 months ago

Meta says generative AI had muted effect on global elections

Misinformation experts say AI content has so far failed to significantly sway public opinion
3 months ago

Meta testing its first in-house AI training chip

Social media company plans to ramp up production for wide-scale use if test goes well, sources say
5 days ago

Demand for Nvidia’s AI chip faces scrutiny after launch of low-cost DeepSeek

Some investors are asking if Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips are essential for gaining an edge in the AI race
2 weeks ago

Google having to pay for SA news could help the SABC, says Diko

The Competition Commission recommends that Google compensate the media industry by up to R500m annually for 3-5 years
2 weeks ago
