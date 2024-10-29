Life / Gadgets & Gear

Rescuing our children from the clutches of smartphones

BL Premium
29 October 2024 - 05:00
by Tim Richman

Remember what it was like growing up in the 1980s. No seat belts in the car, crazy summer sunburns and sucking in secondary smoke from chain-smoking adults were part of an average kid’s life. What a time to be alive.

Then came change...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.