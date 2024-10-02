Avo SuperShop offers free device protection and an interest-free payment plan
New AvoCare and Avo EasyTerms are designed to give consumers real added value, enhancing the online shopping experience
Avo, the highly popular digital marketplace from Nedbank, has rolled out AvoCare and Avo EasyTerms.
Created in response to evolving consumer needs and preferences, these innovative offerings represent Avo’s ongoing commitment to providing customer-focused solutions that add real value and enhance the online shopping experience.
AvoCare
AvoCare is a comprehensive device protection plan, offered for free, with select Apple and Samsung devices purchased on Avo SuperShop.
The plan includes an additional 12 months’ warranty cover and one screen repair within 12 months of purchase (subject to an admin fee), giving customers peace of mind and potentially significant cost savings.
In the event of accidental damage or device malfunction, AvoCare ensures that customers can get their devices repaired or replaced quickly, minimising disruption to their daily lives.
EasyTerms
EasyTerms is available to qualifying Nedbank clients only and allows them to buy select items, including devices and electronic goods, on Avo SuperShop with up to 36 months to pay, completely interest-free.
Applying for the plan can be done on the platform in a few quick and easy steps, and there are no fees involved.
“Recent Nedbank research revealed that many South Africans have reservations about using credit for online purchases, with uncertainty about approval, reluctance to take on the burden of credit and concerns about interest and fees, being the top reasons why people are hesitant to apply for credit,” says Vishal Maharaj, Nedbank’s divisional executive for Beyond Banking and Infrastructure & Operations.
EasyTerms addresses these concerns directly by offering a credit solution with no collateral requirements, zero interest, fixed monthly repayments for easy budgeting, and a quick online application process, Maharaj says.
“By eliminating many of the barriers to credit that South Africans typically face, Avo is making high-quality products more accessible to a broader range of consumers.”
Maharaj says that AvoCare and Avo EasyTerms reflect Avo's dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of SA consumers by delivering practical solutions to common consumer pain points.
“Avo’s goal is to empower more South Africans to obtain the products they desire without the burden of traditional credit arrangements,” he says.
“We believe these new services will enhance the Avo shopping experience significantly by providing South African consumers with both protection for their electronic investments and flexible payment options that are designed for their needs.”
For access to AvoCare and Avo EasyTerms, go to Avo on the Nedbank Money app or visit Avo SuperShop website.
This article was sponsored by Avo.