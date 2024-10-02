Avo SuperShop offers free device protection and an interest-free payment plan

Avo, the highly popular digital marketplace from Nedbank, has rolled out AvoCare and Avo EasyTerms.

Created in response to evolving consumer needs and preferences, these innovative offerings represent Avo’s ongoing commitment to providing customer-focused solutions that add real value and enhance the online shopping experience.

AvoCare

AvoCare is a comprehensive device protection plan, offered for free, with select Apple and Samsung devices purchased on Avo SuperShop.

The plan includes an additional 12 months’ warranty cover and one screen repair within 12 months of purchase (subject to an admin fee), giving customers peace of mind and potentially significant cost savings.

In the event of accidental damage or device malfunction, AvoCare ensures that customers can get their devices repaired or replaced quickly, minimising disruption to their daily lives.

EasyTerms

EasyTerms is available to qualifying Nedbank clients only and allows them to buy select items, including devices and electronic goods, on Avo SuperShop with up to 36 months to pay, completely interest-free.

Applying for the plan can be done on the platform in a few quick and easy steps, and there are no fees involved.