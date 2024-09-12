Huawei’s tri-foldable phone inspires Chinese pride

A staff member prepares to display a Huawei Mate XT, a tri-foldable smartphone, at a Huawei flagship store in Beijing, China, on September 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Beijing — Huawei’s new tri-foldable smartphone has ignited nationalistic pride in China with social media abuzz with what supporters see as its ability to out-innovate Apple despite US sanctions, even if many are balking at the phone’s $2,800 price tag.
The Chinese technology giant unveiled its Mate XT, the industry’s first tri-foldable phone, on Tuesday just hours after Apple introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced iPhone 16 line-up.
Both the Mate XT and iPhone 16 will go on sale on September 20, though the Mate XT is expected to be available only in China.
“Apple hasn’t fallen, but Huawei has truly risen again,” commented one user on Weibo, China's equivalent to X.
Another wrote: “Times are changing. US sanctions have been in vain.”
A video that purports to show Apple store employees in China going to a Huawei store to watch the Huawei product launch also became the No 2 trending item on Weibo for 13 hours, garnering 91-million views and more than 6,600 comments.
The launch of the Mate XT follows Huawei’s re-emergence in the 5G premium smartphone market in 2023 with its Mate 60 series and in 2024 with its high-end Pura series phones that have domestically produced semiconductors.
All have been celebrated in China as a triumph over US sanctions that have, since 2019, prevented the company from accessing advanced US chips and other technology.
Washington sees Huawei as a national security risk — a charge that the company denies. US sanctions have since expanded to encompass export bans on advanced US chips to all Chinese firms, with Washington seeking to impede advances in technology for China’s military.
Huawei fans also noted that Apple had yet to announce an AI partner in China to power its iPhone 16 product range and Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI software, will be available in Chinese only in 2025.
Nationalistic pride notwithstanding, the Mate XT’s starting price of 19,999 yuan was widely criticised as beyond the reach of ordinary consumers and insensitive at a time of sluggish economic growth when ordinary citizens are struggling with financial insecurity. Versions with more sophisticated features, such as larger memory will cost as much as 23,999 yuan ($3,300).
A Weibo poll on the Mate XT showed that only 966 of about 9,200 respondents said they planned to buy it. More than 4,700 said they were put off by the price, while another 3,500 said they were not considering purchasing it at the moment.
“No matter how much I like the product, the price tag just sounds crazy to me,” said a person surnamed Xu at a Beijing Huawei store, describing himself as a Huawei loyalist. “Maybe Huawei isn’t really targeting people like me,” he said.
Huawei’s tri-foldable phone inspires Chinese pride
Mate XT’s price has been criticised as beyond the reach of ordinary consumers
Beijing — Huawei’s new tri-foldable smartphone has ignited nationalistic pride in China with social media abuzz with what supporters see as its ability to out-innovate Apple despite US sanctions, even if many are balking at the phone’s $2,800 price tag.
The Chinese technology giant unveiled its Mate XT, the industry’s first tri-foldable phone, on Tuesday just hours after Apple introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced iPhone 16 line-up.
Both the Mate XT and iPhone 16 will go on sale on September 20, though the Mate XT is expected to be available only in China.
“Apple hasn’t fallen, but Huawei has truly risen again,” commented one user on Weibo, China's equivalent to X.
Another wrote: “Times are changing. US sanctions have been in vain.”
A video that purports to show Apple store employees in China going to a Huawei store to watch the Huawei product launch also became the No 2 trending item on Weibo for 13 hours, garnering 91-million views and more than 6,600 comments.
The launch of the Mate XT follows Huawei’s re-emergence in the 5G premium smartphone market in 2023 with its Mate 60 series and in 2024 with its high-end Pura series phones that have domestically produced semiconductors.
All have been celebrated in China as a triumph over US sanctions that have, since 2019, prevented the company from accessing advanced US chips and other technology.
Washington sees Huawei as a national security risk — a charge that the company denies. US sanctions have since expanded to encompass export bans on advanced US chips to all Chinese firms, with Washington seeking to impede advances in technology for China’s military.
Huawei fans also noted that Apple had yet to announce an AI partner in China to power its iPhone 16 product range and Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI software, will be available in Chinese only in 2025.
Nationalistic pride notwithstanding, the Mate XT’s starting price of 19,999 yuan was widely criticised as beyond the reach of ordinary consumers and insensitive at a time of sluggish economic growth when ordinary citizens are struggling with financial insecurity. Versions with more sophisticated features, such as larger memory will cost as much as 23,999 yuan ($3,300).
A Weibo poll on the Mate XT showed that only 966 of about 9,200 respondents said they planned to buy it. More than 4,700 said they were put off by the price, while another 3,500 said they were not considering purchasing it at the moment.
“No matter how much I like the product, the price tag just sounds crazy to me,” said a person surnamed Xu at a Beijing Huawei store, describing himself as a Huawei loyalist. “Maybe Huawei isn’t really targeting people like me,” he said.
Reuters
Linhai launches four-seat ATV aimed at farmers
REVIEW: Ford Ranger Platinum delivers luxury and lusty pace
Sanral allots R25bn for KwaZulu-Natal roads improvement
Used-car demand is nearly double that of new cars, says WesBank
Sambra calls for laws to protect used car buyers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New Bentley Flying Spur is a sedan with supercar performance
FIRST DRIVE: Volvo EX90 lays on electric luxury
Mercedes to develop batteries that extend EV range by 80%
Linhai launches four-seat ATV aimed at farmers
The evocative soundtrack of Karoo silence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.