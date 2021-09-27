Is this Facebook’s ‘Big Tobacco’ moment?

Facebook executives have long boasted that its platforms are safe, even as they invested in ways to keep teenagers hooked and hid what they knew about the side effects.

Sound familiar? Critics say Big Tobacco once used the same playbook, and it is fuelling a whole new level of outrage against the social media giant.

Facebook consistently played down its own research that showed how photo-sharing app Instagram can harm the mental wellbeing of its youngest users, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Almost a third of young teen girls told Facebook they feel worse about their bodies after scrolling through the site, documents reviewed by the newspaper showed.

Despite that knowledge, Facebook is dedicating more resources to reaching even younger consumers, including developing a children’s version of Instagram.

The revelations are prompting legislators to compare Facebook’s actions to a decades-long campaign by the country’s biggest tobacco companies to mislead the public about the cancerous and habit-forming effects of cigarettes.

“Its executives knew about the addictive chemicals in tobacco and yet they did nothing to try to keep the product out of the hands of children,” says representative Bill Johnson, an Ohio Republican.

“They knew that if they could get children addicted early, they’d have a customer for life. It’s very much the same way — children, young people, are addicted to these platforms, and you can see report after report on the damage that’s being done.”