Is a giant purple nipple the digital nose of the future?

Osh Agabi’s solution to one of biotechnology’s thorniest problems looks like an iridescent purple nipple the size of a steering wheel. Other than that, it’s inconspicuous. It doesn’t beep or pulse or hum. Hanging from a wall, it just sits quietly and smells.

Airports, arenas, factories, people — they all stink, and they stink in particular ways. We know this because our noses tell us so. But attempts to re-create our oldest sensory experience with machines and technology have been woefully lacking. Modern everyday devices might be smart enough to recognise our faces and voices, read our pulses and track our motions, but they can’t smell. The best example of a commercial device that can reliably pick up chemical signals in the air hasn’t changed in years. It’s called a smoke detector.

But Koniku, which Agabi founded in 2015, says it’s landed upon a sensory breakthrough. In July the company struck an agreement with the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, to deploy the Konikore, as the purple bubble is called, to measure how a beverage’s aromatic notes are perceived and experienced by the nose, with the aim of enhancing flavour. And in the next few weeks, the Konikore is expected to start showing up in some US airport terminals, thanks to a partnership with Airbus that’s geared towards bomb detection. Koniku has also signed a development deal with electronic sensor manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific to create a method for detecting traces of marijuana on people suspected of driving under the influence.

“What the camera did for vision, we’re now doing for smell,” Agabi says. “I believe we are the first company to build a smell camera on the smell sidewalk.” The difference with Koniku’s “camera” is that the purple encasement contains tiny living nerve cells. They’re suspended inside a proprietary solution designed to replicate the mucosa, the layer of membrane high up in our nasal cavities. The cells contain specific transmembrane proteins programmed to recognise odour molecules, precisely as those in our nose would catch a whiff. The reaction triggers a cascade of signalling events, eventually leading to a chip reader that interprets which receptors were triggered. And there you have it: the authentic recognition of an odour.