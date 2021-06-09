Fulfilling the dreams of five-year-old Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos will go to space next month when his company, Blue Origin, launches its first passenger-carrying mission.

The 57-year-old, who plans to travel alongside his brother, Mark, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday. The scheduled launch next month will be about two weeks after the billionaire plans to step down as CEO of Amazon.com.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space,” Bezos said in the post. “On July 20, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

Blue Origin is one of several high-profile space tourism companies backed by a wealthy entrepreneur, alongside Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson-backed Virgin Galactic Holdings. Both of those companies are making plans to carry paying customers.

Blue Origin is auctioning off a seat on its New Shepard rocket for the July 20 flight, an 11-minute trip to suborbital space that will reach an altitude of about 100km. The spot will be the only one available for purchase on the flight, and the proceeds will go to a Blue Origin foundation that promotes maths and science education.