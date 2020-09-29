Changing the shape of the future: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 has arrived

When Samsung first released the Galaxy Z Fold a year ago, its form factor and futuristic design blew everyone away. Was it a tablet or a smartphone? A mere year later and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2 is here — a sleeker, sturdier and more flexible smartphone.

But it’s so much more than that, it’s a two-in-one device that lets you unfold the Z Fold2 into a decent-sized tablet. It’s a beautifully engineered product and as soon as you use it you’ll appreciate how refined the design is. Not only does it look great, it works like a dream. The hinge, in particular, doesn’t feel flimsy at all. You can open the Z Fold2 to whatever angle is comfortable and it stays put. When open, the ultrathin 7.6-inch glass screen has a barely noticeable crease down the middle — it’s big, clear and perfect for streaming content, playing mobile games, reading or doing two things at once ... more on that later.

So the question with this new Samsung release is really: are two screens better than one? Yes! What’s so exciting about the Fold2’s design is that while it may seem gimmicky (especially if you’ve never had a hands-on experience with it), it actually makes a lot of sense. And while it is unusual to have more than one screen in your pocket, once you’re used to using the Z Fold2, you’ll soon become accustomed to its big-screen, multitasking, multi-app prowess. Unfolded, you’ll be able to do so much more on the Z Fold2, and some apps, such as the Microsoft suite, support drag-and-drop functionality.

Watch the video below: