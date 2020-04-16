How to clean your device properly

Whether you’re working remotely, home schooling, or just binge-watching an old favourite to pass the time, you’re putting in maximum time with your devices. Chances are you’re reading this article on a phone or tablet right now! When was the last time you gave the screen a good wipe?

Disinfecting surfaces is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of Covid-19 and other common viruses. Here’s how to safely clean your phone and tablet, brought to you by the tech enthusiasts at Showmax and DStv Now.