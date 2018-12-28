Tech firm Sigfox develops tiny tracker to help fight rhino poaching

French tech company Sigfox has developed a bite-size tracker that can be inserted into the horns of rhinos to help conservationists monitor and protect the endangered species.

With the dramatic decline of animal species in the past century mostly due to poaching and urban expansion, wildlife organisations have turned to technology to help safeguard species being pushed towards extinction.

The global number of rhinos dwindled to about 20,000 a decade ago due to relentless poaching, though they have rebounded to about 29,000 thanks to conservation efforts.

Cameras, infrared and motion sensors, electronic bracelets and drones have been used over the years to protect endangered species, but have at times been limited by vast distances and limited resources in the countries concerned.

Sigfox, known for building networks that link objects to the internet, has developed sensors able to give the exact location of rhinos using the firm’s network over a longer period of time.

“We now help rangers and conservation experts to observe from a distance, taking less risk, and especially to anticipate potential dangers that the animal could [face],” said Marion Moreau, head of the nonprofit Sigfox Foundation.

The sensors can alert park rangers when rhinos approach an area identified as particularly dangerous due to previous instances of poaching. Combined with other warning sensors, they can be used to get rescue teams to the location in real time.