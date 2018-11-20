Makro extends Black Friday to five days of explosive deals

In recent years Black Friday (which began in the US) has signalled the start of the holiday shopping season in SA, with retailers offering big discounts on their stock. The popularity of Black Friday has grown rapidly and it is common to see crowds rush for the deals that are on offer. Makro is one of the few retailers that are taking the hassle out of Black Friday shopping.

Here’s how they are doing it:

At Makro Black Friday is Black5Day. The sale starts on Wednesday November 21 and ends on Sunday November 25. So you get more than one day to shop.

Shopping hours have also been extended as follows:

Wednesday to Friday: 8am to 6pm

Saturday: 8am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to 4pm

All mCard members will receive 10% cashback into their mWallet on all non-promotional products (excluding food, liquor and selected categories) bought in-store.

Makro will charge a R70 flat delivery fee for both online and in-store purchases regardless of the distance from the store, and offer free delivery to Makro pick-up lockers and click-and-collect from store.

Uber, in partnership with Makro, will be offering a R50 discount (limited rides to and from Makro outlets on a first-come, first-serve basis) with dedicated Uber pick-up and collection zones at each store. Just use the code “MAKRO5DAY’ when you order you ride to and from Makro.

Be the first to arrive at your Makro store to take advantage of amazing deals on your favourite items.

This article was paid for by Makro.