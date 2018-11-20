Makro extends Black Friday to five days of explosive deals
Don’t miss Makro’s Black Friday specials kicking off on Wednesday
20 November 2018 - 13:12
In recent years Black Friday (which began in the US) has signalled the start of the holiday shopping season in SA, with retailers offering big discounts on their stock. The popularity of Black Friday has grown rapidly and it is common to see crowds rush for the deals that are on offer. Makro is one of the few retailers that are taking the hassle out of Black Friday shopping.
Here’s how they are doing it:
- At Makro Black Friday is Black5Day. The sale starts on Wednesday November 21 and ends on Sunday November 25. So you get more than one day to shop.
- Shopping hours have also been extended as follows:
Wednesday to Friday: 8am to 6pm
Saturday: 8am to 4pm
Sunday: 9am to 4pm
- All mCard members will receive 10% cashback into their mWallet on all non-promotional products (excluding food, liquor and selected categories) bought in-store.
- Makro will charge a R70 flat delivery fee for both online and in-store purchases regardless of the distance from the store, and offer free delivery to Makro pick-up lockers and click-and-collect from store.
- Uber, in partnership with Makro, will be offering a R50 discount (limited rides to and from Makro outlets on a first-come, first-serve basis) with dedicated Uber pick-up and collection zones at each store. Just use the code “MAKRO5DAY’ when you order you ride to and from Makro.
Be the first to arrive at your Makro store to take advantage of amazing deals on your favourite items.
- Seagate 6 TB Back Up Plus Desktop Hard Drive Hub
Was R2,499 | Now R 1,999
- Mygica ATV495Max Google Certified Box
Was R1,599 | Now R1,199
- Samsung 49" Smart UHD TV
Was R9,999 | Now R6,999
- DStv Explorer 2
Was R999 | Now R699
- Samsung HWM450 Sound Bar
Was R3,999 | Now R2,499
Click here for more deals >>
This article was paid for by Makro.
Please sign in or register to comment.