Samsung Galaxy Note 9 eyes youngsters with better services for gamers

Seoul — Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 "phablet" in New York on Thursday in a key product launch that it hopes will attract younger customers with stepped-up features and services for gamers and music-lovers.

Launching the Note 9 on Friday at midnight in Seoul, Samsung also announced partnerships with global hit game Fortnite and music-streaming service Spotify Technology in a stepped-up challenge to Apple in the premium-phone race.

Samsung’s new focus marks a shift away from its previous positioning of the Note as a multi-tasking device popular with graphic designers and artists.

But the hefty price tag — at $999.99 for the base 128GB model, according to US carrier Verizon Communications — has raised questions as to whether features such as a longer battery life and quick cooling would be enough to attract customers.

"I couldn’t find anything that was eye-catching enough to prompt customers to ignore the high price tag," said Greg Roh, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities.