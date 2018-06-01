Google’s new booking tool draws thousands of new customers to nearby shops

San Francisco — Alphabet’s Google is drawing thousands of new customers to gyms and salons each month through an appointment-booking tool released in 2017, Reuters has learnt, a quiet step in the company’s transition to the next generation of search.

The service, known as Reserve with Google, spares users the phone calls, online searching and form filling typically associated with appointments.

Google declined to comment on performance of the tool, which it launched last March. But in interviews with Reuters, seven software firms that supply schedule data to Google described the volume as significant, with as much as 75% of bookings representing new customers.

Consumers like the convenience. Business owners say the tool is putting their names in front of more potential clients.

The early results are a good sign for Google’s strategy for search at a time when it is battling technology rivals to guide consumers to shops, products, recipes, music and more. Google wants to do more than supply users with a list of web pages that they must research themselves. The next step is to complete tasks for them and provide direct solutions.

Google Assistant — the company’s version of Apple’s Siri or Amazon.com’s Alexa — is a central piece of the effort. Users will be able to make Reserve bookings via voice commands to Google Assistant by later in 2018, people familiar with the matter said. That is something not yet built into Siri or Alexa.

Google says its Assistant will even place robo-calls to businesses to make bookings if a suitable option is not available through Reserve, a feature it showed off in May at Google I/O, the company’s conference for software developers.

"There’s a competitive race to be the established consumer brand for appointment booking," said Marc Woodward, vice-president at scheduling software maker Genbook. "But you’re going to need this omniscient understanding of availability" at businesses.

Google does not charge users or businesses for Reserve. And it has not told schedule partners how it would make money on the service. But shops may place more advertising with Google if Reserve drives customers through their doors. Or Google could eventually charge businesses transaction fees.