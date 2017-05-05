Life / Gadgets & Gear

Apple Watch leads in wearable computing, as Fitbit slips to third place

05 May 2017 - 18:22 Agency Staff
Customers look at the new Apple Watch displayed at an Apple Store in New York. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — Apple has leapt to the lead in wearable computing on strong sales of it smartwatch, a market survey shows.

The survey released on Thursday by Strategy Analytics showed that Apple grabbed a 15.9% share of the wearables market in the first quarter.

While Apple does not release sales figures for its Apple Watch, the estimate by Strategy Analytics showed a 59% jump in sales from a year earlier, with 3.5-million units sold in the first three months of 2017.

"The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence," said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston.

Fitbit, which has been a longtime leader of the wearables market with its fitness bands, slipped to third place, on a 36% slide in sales in the first quarter, the research firm said.

The survey found that China’s Xiaomi, which makes a budget-priced fitness band, was the second-largest vendor with 15.5% global market share, ahead of Fitbit’s 13.2%. "Fitbit has lost its wearables leadership to Apple, due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market," said Strategy Analytics researcher Cliff Raskind.

"Fitbit’s shipments, revenue, pricing and profit are all shrinking at the moment and the company has a major fight on its hands to recover this year."

Overall, the report said sales of wearables rose 21% from a year earlier to 22-million units, led by stronger demand for new smartwatch models.

AFP

