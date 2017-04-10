This app could save you in an emergency

It took 15 minutes for the first ambulance to arrive at the accident scene. Dr Fanie Hattingh, a medical doctor with emergency service experience, knew exactly who to call when he came across the emergency in early 2013.

But he realised that most people, even if they had data available and knew how to search Google, did not know who to call in an emergency.

Hattingh is a co-founder of mySOS, an app that provides emergency services at the touch of a smartphone button.

"In SA, we have a situation where there are multiple service providers, with multiple contact numbers changing from town to town and province to province," says Elja van Urk, operations manager at the company.

"mySOS wants to give South Africans access to the closest and most appropriate service providers in the event of an emergency."

The app, which is free to download and available for Android and IOS phones, offers links to several emergency service providers, tailored to location, medical aids, insurance and security companies.