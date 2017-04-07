New frontier: tour this grand Eastern Cape home in virtual reality with SA Home Owner
Want to see how technology is reinventing real estate? SA Home Owner magazine, published by Times Media, has launched on its website a virtual reality tour of a grand holiday home in Kenton, Eastern Cape.
Click here to take the tour:
The six-bedroom house is also featured in the April edition of the magazine, which is now on shelves.
Kre8tiv Spaces, a media company based in the Eastern Cape, put together the virtual tour using Matterport 3D cameras and software.
It allows viewers to travel to the mouth of a river estuary on the Sunshine Coast and take in the spectacular views from the home’s glass-panelled balcony before strolling through the rooms.
The design and layout of this house make the most of its position by incorporating loads of light, open-plan living areas and bright primary colours.
There is also a “dollhouse” virtual view to see the entire layout in 3D, and a floor-plan view for a flat layout.
The tour has additional options to view the tour on Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear virtual reality headsets.
