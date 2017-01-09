New jet to whizz from New York to London in three hours

Boom says it plans to address these shortcomings. The startup’s signature city pairing is New York to London, which would take a little more than three hours to fly and give a corporate traveller the opportunity to make a day trip across the pond and back.

"Leave New York at 6am, make afternoon and dinner meetings in London, and be home to tuck your kids into bed," the Denver-based company says on its website. A flight from San Francisco to Tokyo could be completed in five and a half hours, Boom says.

"It’s about making the economics work and then delivering the aircraft we say we can deliver," says Boom’s cofounder and CEO, Blake Scholl, a pilot and former app developer.

Because of the aircraft’s sonic, well, boom, the company is focused on over-water routes and doesn’t plan to market its aircraft for quick zips across the US or places like the Middle East to Western Europe. Scholl says Boom’s boom will be quieter than the Concorde, but doesn’t plan any type of regulatory push around the issue in the company’s early days.

Boom has already struck a deal with The Spaceship Company, the manufacturing division of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, to use that company’s engineering, design and flight-test support services. The company also has options for Boom’s first 10 aircraft.

"Richard has long expressed interest in developing high-speed flight and building high-speed flight R&D (research and development) through Virgin Galactic and our manufacturing organisation," Virgin Group spokeswoman Christine Choi said in an e-mail. "It is still early days and just the start of what you’ll hear about our shared ambitions and efforts."

An unidentified European airline has taken options for 15 aircraft, Scholl says, and Boom is talking to carriers about options for an additional 170 aircraft.

An analysis by Boyd Group International, an aviation consulting firm, suggested that Boom could sell 1,300 supersonic passenger jets over 10 years for a premium service on routes frequented by corporate traffic. Boom’s aircraft would target such global business centres as Hong Kong, London, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, where corporate travellers would probably pay for the time savings a supersonic jet could afford.

Boom says the aircraft would work on more than 500 routes. The company won’t disclose a delivery date but says it expects its first aircraft to be ready in "the early 2020s".

One potential tool to attract buyers will be the prospect of penalty payments, which are widely used by manufacturers to compensate customers if engines or aircraft fall short of guarantees. "If [airlines] were guaranteed the numbers, someone will try it," St George says.

"With the operational costs they are expecting for this airplane … current business-class fares could make this airplane profitable," says consultant Michael Boyd in a telephone interview. "It passed the smell test on this end. This wasn’t like a group of Star Trek geeks."

The company will be forced to demonstrate that whatever positive performance data its models yield in computer simulations, the aircraft will hold up in the real and brutal world of airline economics.