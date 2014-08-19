NEW ANALYSIS: Book wars — Amazon’s page turner

SIR HAROLD Evans likes Jeff Bezos. He even said so in his best-selling history of American innovation, in which the journalist and former Random House publisher praised the Amazon CE as a brilliant entrepreneur who has "democratised commerce" by creating his online bookstore.

But Sir Harold is irritated by the latest attempt by Bezos to reshape bookselling and has urged him to "turn the other page, Jeff, and get back to being who you are". Sir Harold is not alone. Amazon has alarmed hundreds of his fellow authors and most of the publishing world by employing some of the most aggressive tactics in industry history during negotiations under way with Hachette, the fourth-largest global publisher by market share and home of authors from Kate Atkinson to Malcolm Gladwell.

The ecommerce group, which sells two in five books in the US, wants lower prices on ebooks. To pressure the French publisher to comply, it has delayed delivery of some titles and made others unavailable for purchase. At issue is who can best keep books relevant in the digital age — Amazon, with its ruthless emphasis on customer loyalty, or the sometimes sleepy publishing houses, with their legions of best-selling authors. The abrasive tactics have raised fears that Amazon will push for even more generous terms, driving rival booksellers and even publishers out of the market and ultimately reducing the options available to consumers.

Amanda Foreman, the Whitbread Prize-winning author of Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, argues that Amazon’s grip on the book market presents "a real and present danger" to consumer choice. "The fundamental principle here is preserving pathways to free speech and freedom of thought in the marketplace of ideas. "It is a clash of business models and cultures, pitting Mr Bezos and his lieutenant Russ Grandinetti, who cut his teeth selling clothing and watches for Amazon, against what they label "the literary establishment".

Amazon’s critics say the dispute also marks a reckoning point for its corporate power: two decades after it sold its first book and seven years after it pioneered the shift to ereaders, it may be preparing to put the first nails in publishers’ coffins."

At some point they were going to leverage their absolute dominance in the ebook market to make more money," says James Daunt, MD of Waterstones, the UK’s largest bricks-and-mortar bookseller. The public brawl started as a routine negotiation over the terms on which Amazon sells Hachette titles. Amazon is demanding that nearly all ebooks be priced at $9.99 to reflect lower production and distribution costs, which Hachette estimates add $2 to $3 to print book prices. It has also been reported that the retailer has asked for higher payments for online promotion, and for the right to produce titles that are out of print, in effect subsuming the publisher’s role as a book producer.

Tensions came into the open in May, when titles by Hachette authors, including JK Rowling, became unavailable on Amazon’s website. Hachette’s US ebook sales declined in the first half of 2014, with the Amazon dispute cited as "partly responsible" by Lagardère, its parent company. Shoppers were told Hachette titles would not be delivered for up to four weeks. Hachette’s starring role is coincidental — its contract with Amazon came up for renewal before those of the other big five publishers which are expected to open negotiations with the retailer over the next year. Amazon said Hachette "stonewalled" earlier negotiations, which the publisher denies. The retailer contends that lowering prices would entice shoppers and help authors win spots on coveted bestseller lists, benefiting reader and writer alike.

"Books compete against mobile games, television, movies, Facebook, blogs, free news sites and more," Amazon wrote in a recent post. "If we want a healthy reading culture, we have to work hard to be sure books actually are competitive … a big part of that is working hard to make books less expensive.

"Ebooks represent about one-quarter of book sales in the US, but last year sales grew less than 4%, suggesting many readers are sticking to physical editions. Amazon argues that reducing the price of ebooks would increase revenues for publishers, authors and itself by 16%, because of the larger volumes. "The pie is simply bigger."

Amazon’s stance comes as it faces unrest over its slim margins and pressure to boost profit. Its shares have fallen more than 16% this year. Persuading publishers to cut prices would shift some of the burden of discounting off the retailer. Despite Amazon’s strength, and the falling prices of books, the biggest publishers reported operating profits of between 10% and 13% of revenues last year. The largest publisher, Penguin Random House, part-owned by Pearson, parent of the Financial Times, generated €363m in profits before accounting expenses and tax.

That may be unacceptably high to Bezos, who has been known to tell suppliers in meetings: "Your margin is my opportunity."

Amazon does not disclose whether it makes a profit on books, many of which it sells below cost. Its future is no longer tied to the written word: its media division — including books and music — represented less than half of its $52bn in general merchandise sales last year.

But Amazon’s arguments have not convinced publishers. The company was also accused of "doublespeak" by the executor of George Orwell’s estate, after using an out-of-context quote to argue that the author, and the publishing industry as a whole, was anti-innovation. Amazon’s calculations do not take into account that lower ebook prices would likely reduce sales of physical books. That would benefit Amazon, which accounts for about two-thirds of US ebook sales, but not publishers or most authors, who rely on print sales for most of their income.

"This is a mugging of a publishing house," says agent Ed Victor, who represents Sir Harold and other Hachette writers. "No one wants to be shoved around by one retailer."

Amazon relies on selling lots of bestsellers, as well as the long tail of eclectic titles that readers cannot find elsewhere. Publishers, meanwhile, receive much of their profit from the mid-list, moderately successful books, such as early Hilary Mantel novels, that consumers might stumble across in a bookshop, but which they would not search for on Amazon."

Amazon is pushing the very transition to digital books because they don’t care about discovery, they just care about volumes," says Douglas McCabe, an Enders analyst. "Publishers want that journey to be as slow as possible, because they want good bookshops to survive, because discovery is critical to their future."

Authors are caught between their publishing houses and their biggest distribution channel. More than 900 writers, including Sir Harold and Ms Foreman, are signatories to an open letter penned by Hachette novelist Doug Preston, and reproduced in The New York Times, accusing Amazon of holding their works as "hostages".

Amazon accused Mr Preston of "completely missing the point" and acting as "an opportunist" by claiming to represent readers’ interest.

Some fear that Amazon’s next step will be to increase its share of the cover price above the 30% it is currently seeking. "If it’s $9.99 and Amazon is taking a bigger and bigger share, it’s not going to leave a lot to keep the publisher in business and the author in soup," says Mr Daunt.

Amazon is also taking aim at publishers’ role as editors and producers of books. It has championed self-publishing and invested in small printing sites where limited numbers of books can be run off profitably."

It’s megalomania, says one author who asked not to be named, citing past Amazon threats to stop selling his books. "What I fear is… we may see a disintegration of the book market. You’ll have no guarantee of quality through a publishers’ imprint."

Amazon, in response, has depicted publishers as Luddites opposed to the move to ebooks over the past decade. It has seized on a recent US antitrust case, where five big publishers including Hachette were found to have conspired to raise ebook prices, as evidence that readers are poorly served by the traditional houses.

Amazon has vocal supporters among many self-published authors, including Hugh Howey, whose 99c ebook Wool became a New York Times bestseller with film rights sold to Ridley Scott.

Publishers are making record profits on the rise of ebooks, and authors and readers are the ones paying the price," Mr Howey says, citing the 70% royalties authors earn when they self-publish ebooks through Amazon versus the 25% they get from publishing houses. A truer measure of health in the industry, Mr Howey argues, would be "how much are people reading and how much are authors getting paid?"

Amazon has engaged in pricing disputes before. In 2010 it pulled buy buttons from Macmillan’s print and digital titles in a stand-off over ebook pricing, but ultimately backed down. In 2012 it dropped 5,000 ebooks from the Independent Publishers Group, a distributor, for three months.

Past disputes often hinged on terms hidden in confidential contracts. This time the battleground — the price of ebooks — sits squarely in the public gaze. The animosity is clear. The winner will be too — if bestselling ebooks are priced higher than $9.99, Amazon will have lost.

